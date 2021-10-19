‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1: Netflix Announces Premiere Date — Watch Teaser (VIDEO)

The beginning of the end of Ozark is here, but at least there will be more episodes in the fourth and final season.

The 14 episodes are split across two parts, and Netflix has announced that Part 1 will premiere on Friday, January 21, 2022. The streaming service also released a teaser. Perhaps hints of what to expect can be found in the lines of dialogue playing over the video: “Money is at its essence that measure of a man’s choices”; “Why do I have this feeling we both know you’d be better off dead?”; “Broken promises got consequences”; “Sometimes, if you don’t move forward, you die”; and “Today’s a beginning.” Watch the teaser, which ends with a look at the Byrdes (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) below.

This comes after a clip from Season 4 was released as part of Netflix’s TUDUM event in September. It showed Marty and Wendy in the aftermath of the murder of their former cartel contact, Helen (Janet McTeer).

Season 4 also stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Ozark is a thrilling drama that follows the Byrde family from their normal, suburban life in Chicago to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. It explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer and executive producer for Season 4. Also serving as executive producers are Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque. Laura Linney is a co-executive producer.

Ozark, Season 4 Part 1 Premiere, Friday, January 21, 2022, Netflix