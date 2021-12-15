What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2022

Netflix is getting ready to ring in the new year with plenty of fresh titles for every viewing taste as we head into January 2020.

Among the returning favorites are originals like Ricky Gervais‘ After Life and the highly anticipated first part of Ozark Season 4. And don’t miss Kristen Bell‘s dark turn in the lengthy new title The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. These titles and more are coming to the Netflix library in January. Below, see the full lineup of what’s coming and going from the streamer as we head into the new year.

Available This Month on Netflix:

January TBA



All of Us Are Dead — NETFLIX SERIES

I Am Georgina — NETFLIX SERIES

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — NETFLIX SERIES

January 1

Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM

The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

300

1BR

Annie (1982)

Big Fish

Braveheart

Cadillac Records

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)

Doing Hard Time

Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter

First Sunday

Free Willy

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra

Geronimo: An American Legend

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Girl, Interrupted

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)

Godzilla (1998)

Gremlins

Happy Feet

Hell or High Water

Hook

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Love You, Man

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

Interview with the Vampire

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda

Linewatch

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Lost Boys

Midnight in Paris

Monsters vs. Aliens

Nacho Libre

The NeverEnding Story

Paranormal Activity

The Patriot

Road Trip

Runaway Bride

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark

Stand by Me

Superman Returns

Taxi Driver

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

The Town

Troy

True Grit (2010)

The Wedding Singer

Wild Wild West

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)

Woo

January 4

Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 5

Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM

Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES

January 6

The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM

January 7

Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES

Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

January 10

Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 11

Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM

January 12

How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM

January 13

Brazen — NETFLIX FILM

Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES

The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES

Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM

January 14

After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES

BLIPPI: ADVENTURES

BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT

The House — NETFLIX SERIES

Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM

January 16

Phantom Thread

January 17

After We Fell

January 18

Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY

Janaury 19

El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Juanpis Gonzalez – The Series — NETFLIX SERIES

The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

January 20

Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM

January 21

American Boogeywoman

Munich – The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM

My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM

Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES

That Girl Lay Lay

January 24

Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

January 27

Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES

January 28

Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY

Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES

Home Team — NETFLIX FILM

In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES

The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES

Leaving This Month:

Snowpiercer

Episodes: Seasons 1-5

A Ghost Story

Ballerina

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4

Betty White: First Lady of Television

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

Twilight

The Bling Ring

Homefront

The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2

Bleach: The Entry

Bleach: The Rescue

Bleach: The Substitute

Cloud Atlas

The General’s Daughter

My Girl 2

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8

Mystic River

Shutter Island