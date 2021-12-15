What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in January 2022
Netflix is getting ready to ring in the new year with plenty of fresh titles for every viewing taste as we head into January 2020.
Among the returning favorites are originals like Ricky Gervais‘ After Life and the highly anticipated first part of Ozark Season 4. And don’t miss Kristen Bell‘s dark turn in the lengthy new title The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window. These titles and more are coming to the Netflix library in January. Below, see the full lineup of what’s coming and going from the streamer as we head into the new year.
Available This Month on Netflix:
January TBA
All of Us Are Dead — NETFLIX SERIES
I Am Georgina — NETFLIX SERIES
Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein — NETFLIX SERIES
January 1
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke — NETFLIX FILM
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go With It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
January 4
Action Pack — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 5
Four to Dinner — NETFLIX FILM
Rebelde — NETFLIX SERIES
January 6
The Club: Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
The Wasteland — NETFLIX FILM
January 7
Hype House — NETFLIX SERIES
Johnny Test: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
January 10
Undercover: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 11
Dear Mother — NETFLIX FILM
January 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster — NETFLIX FILM
January 13
Brazen — NETFLIX FILM
Chosen — NETFLIX SERIES
The Journalist — NETFLIX SERIES
Photocopier — NETFLIX FILM
January 14
After Life: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
Archive 81 — NETFLIX SERIES
BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
The House — NETFLIX SERIES
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
This Is Not a Comedy — NETFLIX FILM
January 16
Phantom Thread
January 17
After We Fell
January 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble — NETFLIX FAMILY
Janaury 19
El marginal: Season 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
Heavenly Bites: Mexico — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Juanpis Gonzalez – The Series — NETFLIX SERIES
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
January 20
Midnight Asia: Eat, Dance, Dream — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Royal Treatment — NETFLIX FILM
January 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich – The Edge of War — NETFLIX FILM
My Father’s Violin — NETFLIX FILM
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Summer Heat — NETFLIX SERIES
That Girl Lay Lay
January 24
Three Songs for Benazir — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
January 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery — NETFLIX SERIES
January 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness — NETFLIX FAMILY
Feria: The Darkest Light — NETFLIX SERIES
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness — NETFLIX SERIES
Home Team — NETFLIX FILM
In From the Cold — NETFLIX SERIES
The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window — NETFLIX SERIES
Leaving This Month:
Snowpiercer
Episodes: Seasons 1-5
A Ghost Story
Ballerina
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Hardy Bucks: Seasons 1-4
Betty White: First Lady of Television
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn: Part 2
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: New Moon
Twilight
The Bling Ring
Homefront
The Shannara Chronicles: Seasons 1-2
What’s Coming & Going From Netflix in December 2021
Bleach: The Entry
Bleach: The Rescue
Bleach: The Substitute
Cloud Atlas
The General’s Daughter
My Girl 2
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic: Seasons 1-8
Mystic River
Shutter Island