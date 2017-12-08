The 10 Biggest Breakout TV Shows of 2017

Jessica Napoli
3 Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
13 REASONS WHY
Netflix

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why depicted teen suicide and was controversial to say the least. It was also the fourth most tweeted about TV show in 2017.

Faithful
George Kraychyk/Hulu

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale rightfully dominated at the 2017 Emmys. The new series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel took home a staggering eight awards.

THE GOOD DOCTOR - ABC's
ABC/Bob D'Amico

The next great medical drama? We think so. ABC’s The Good Doctor has captured the nation’s heart. Over 11 million US viewers watched the pilot episode.

GL
Netflix

Glow on Netflix is a new, standout comedy series. Who doesn’t love a group of misfits finding their place in the world of women’s wrestling?

110653_0351b
Jan Thijs/CBS

A resilient, decisive, brave female lead? We’re all about Sonequa Martin-Green as Lieutenant Commander Michael Burnham in CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Discovery.

American Vandal
Netflix

Who drew the d**ks?! American Vandal on Netflix perfectly combines satire and nation’s fascination with true-crime.

AISHA DEE, KATIE STEVENS, MEGHANN FAHY
Freeform/Justin Coit

Teamwork makes the dream work, right? Freeform’s The Bold Type is about friendship, female empowerment, and fashion.

Ozark
Netflix

Netflix’s Ozark is a crime thriller that makes us take a second look at who we’re related to.

MINDHUNTER
Netflix

Mindhunter blew our minds. From the series’ ’70s vibes to using real transcripts from the interviews conducted with the actual serial killers.

Big Little Lies
HBO

Women at the center of a series? Standing up for one another? Balancing motherhood, marriage, and work? Check, check, and check. Big Little Lies delivered on all accounts and the HBO series took home eight Emmy awards.

1 of

2017 was quite the year for television, and with so many successful shows out there, you wonder what new series could possibly top mega-franchises like Game of Thrones and Grey’s Anatomy?

We’ve collected the top 10 breakout shows this year, and, boy, was it hard to narrow down the list!

Click through our gallery to find out which new series were the breakout hits of 2017.

Cheers & Jeers: The Best and Worst of Television in 2017 (PHOTOS)See Also

Cheers & Jeers: The Best and Worst of Television in 2017 (PHOTOS)

From reboots, to sexual harassment awareness, to streaming shows reigning supreme ... 2017 has been wild ride!

13 Reasons Why

American Vandal

Big Little Lies

GLOW

Mindhunter

Ozark

Star Trek: Discovery

The Bold Type

The Good Doctor

The Handmaid's Tale