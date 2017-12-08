The 10 Biggest Breakout TV Shows of 2017

Women at the center of a series? Standing up for one another? Balancing motherhood, marriage, and work? Check, check, and check. Big Little Lies delivered on all accounts and the HBO series took home eight Emmy awards.

Mindhunter blew our minds. From the series’ ’70s vibes to using real transcripts from the interviews conducted with the actual serial killers.

Netflix’s Ozark is a crime thriller that makes us take a second look at who we’re related to.

Teamwork makes the dream work, right? Freeform’s The Bold Type is about friendship, female empowerment, and fashion.

Who drew the d**ks?! American Vandal on Netflix perfectly combines satire and nation’s fascination with true-crime.

A resilient, decisive, brave female lead? We’re all about Sonequa Martin-Green as Lieutenant Commander Michael Burnham in CBS All Access’s Star Trek: Discovery.

Glow on Netflix is a new, standout comedy series. Who doesn’t love a group of misfits finding their place in the world of women’s wrestling?

The next great medical drama? We think so. ABC’s The Good Doctor has captured the nation’s heart. Over 11 million US viewers watched the pilot episode.

Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale rightfully dominated at the 2017 Emmys. The new series based on Margaret Atwood’s novel took home a staggering eight awards.

Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why depicted teen suicide and was controversial to say the least. It was also the fourth most tweeted about TV show in 2017.

2017 was quite the year for television, and with so many successful shows out there, you wonder what new series could possibly top mega-franchises like Game of Thrones and Grey’s Anatomy?

We’ve collected the top 10 breakout shows this year, and, boy, was it hard to narrow down the list!

