21 Shows We Lost in 2022

It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when it’s to a favorite show, and 2022 was filled with plenty of farewells.

Whether it included tissues and tears with This Is Us or one last shocking twist with The Walking Dead, there was no shortage of memorable moments to look back on. And that’s just the tip of the TV iceberg as several other favorites like Black-ish, Derry Girls, Better Call Saul, and The Expanse hung up their metaphorical caps in 2022.

Below, we’re rounding up a selection of shows we had to part ways with in 2022, whether we wanted to or not.