21 Shows We Lost in 2022

It’s never easy to say goodbye, especially when it’s to a favorite show, and 2022 was filled with plenty of farewells.

Whether it included tissues and tears with This Is Us or one last shocking twist with The Walking Dead, there was no shortage of memorable moments to look back on. And that’s just the tip of the TV iceberg as several other favorites like Black-ish, Derry Girls, Better Call Saul, and The Expanse hung up their metaphorical caps in 2022.

Below, we’re rounding up a selection of shows we had to part ways with in 2022, whether we wanted to or not.

Donald Glover, Zazie Beetz, and Brian Tyree Henry in 'Atlanta' Season 4
Guy D'Alema/FX

Atlanta

Donald Glover‘s earnest comedy may have followed his character Earn as he tried to make his way in the world through the rap scene with his cousin Alfred (Brian Tyree Henry), but it also served as a powerful platform through which social and economic issues, as well as race, relationships, and status, were addressed. After four seasons, the FX favorite Atlanta wrapped things up on a high note, and we’d expect nothing less.

Andrew Lincoln in 'The Walking Dead'
Curtis Bonds Baker/AMC

The Walking Dead

As sad as it is to say farewell to AMC‘s flagship post-apocalyptic series, its legacy lives on in plenty of spinoffs. Still, The Walking Dead leaves behind quite a cultural impact following twelve years and eleven seasons of storylines initially led by fan-favorite Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln). Following the former sheriff deputy’s travails of life in a Walker-filled world, the show based on Robert Kirkman‘s comic books took on a popular life onscreen, and despite the waning interest in recent seasons, left viewers with plenty to look forward to from spinoffs in the future.

Chrissy Metz, Justin Hartly, Mandy Moore, and Sterling K. Brown in 'This Is Us'
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

This Is Us

Dan Fogelman‘s portrait of the Pearson family touched the hearts of many since its 2016 debut, and it was no less tearful parting ways with the ensemble that became a Tuesday mainstay on NBC when the finale finally rolled around in 2022. Traversing time and perspectives, the action primarily focused on parents Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore) as they brought up the “Big 3” — Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz), and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). And despite their fictional status, turning the page on this series felt like closing the door on our own family in 2022.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn in 'Better Call Saul'
Joe Pugliese/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul

What began as a prequel spinoff to Breaking Bad quickly became its own prestige drama. Sure, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) may have been comedic relief in the original series, but his non-persona identity as Jimmy McGill was rarely a walk in the park on Better Call Saul. Following his journey from lowly mailroom attendee to one of Albuquerque’s best criminal attorneys, this series gave the character more depth than viewers could have imagined, particularly in his relationships with brother Chuck (Michael McKean) and love Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn). Without the promise of another Breaking Bad universe project, the ending of Saul really did feel like the end of an era.

Jeffrey Wright and Thandiwe Newton in 'Westworld'
HBO

Westworld

HBO‘s starry sci-fi drama was sadly a casualty of 2022, canceled a few weeks following its long-awaited fourth season’s finale. While we may never get the answers such a confounding show posed, we won’t soon forget the genial Bernard (Jeffrey Wright), badass Maeve (Thandiwe Newton), or commanding Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood). The Hosts may be offline, but surely they’ll live on in the Sublime.

Saoirse Monica Jackson, Dylan Llewellyn, Nicola Coughlan, Louisa Clare Harland, and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell in 'Derry Girls'
Courtesy of Netflix

Derry Girls

This delightful Irish import settled in at Netflix for viewers stateside to enjoy, and although it was a wee three seasons, Derry Girls is one title we’re sad to see go in 2022. Thankfully, the show reached its natural conclusion as the teens at the center of the ’90s-set series prepared for the next chapter of their lives and the beginning of a new era in Derry. Thankfully, viewers can relive every hilarious moment anytime they want on the streamer.

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney in 'Ozark' Season 4
Courtesy Of Netflix

Ozark

Netflix’s critically acclaimed drama starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner came to an end with a fifth and final season in 2022. The series centered on the Byrd family and their entanglement with a drug boss but turned into so much more over the course of its run from 2017 until this year. And as with all anti-heroes and good shows, it couldn’t last forever, but we sure enjoyed it while we could.

Tracee Ellis Ross and Anthony Anderson in 'Black-ish'
ABC/Richard Cartwright

Black-ish

Kenya Barris‘ sitcom about the Johnson family went out with a bang as Black-ish welcomed some of its biggest guest stars to date in its eighth and final season, including former First Lady Michelle Obama. Since its debut in 2014, the comedy spawned two spinoffs including Freeform‘s ongoing Grown-ish and the short-lived ABC series Mixed-ish which focused on Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) childhood.

Ricky Gervais in 'After Life' Season 3
Netflix

After Life

Ricky Gervais‘ poignant comedy about grief and life after losing a loved one delivered its third and final season in 2022, offering viewers a deeper look into his character’s past as well as the future he was moving towards. An underrated program, After Life will hopefully continue to capture minds and hearts as it remains available for streaming on Netflix.

Shawn Hatosy in 'Animal Kingdom'
TNT

Animal Kingdom

This TNT drama followed the Cody family’s criminal exploits and is sure to be missed after ending its six-season run. Offering viewers a blend of familial tension and high-stakes action, Animal Kingdom had a special place on television since its debut in 2016. The show was based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name which featured Jacki Weaver and Ben Mendelsohn among others.

Pamela Adlon in 'Better Things'
Suzanne Tenner/FX

Better Things

Pamela Adlon‘s portrait of a single mom working in Hollywood was both hilarious and emotional as viewers followed her character Sam Fox through the ups and downs of life. The Emmy-nominated series came to an end in 2022 after five seasons on FX, and it was nothing short of perfect until its final credits rolled.

Michael Weatherly in 'Bull'
Phil Caruso/CBS

Bull

Michael Weatherly‘s post-NCIS series came to its conclusion after a tumultuous run. The actor’s titular character was the mastermind behind a team that helped profile jurors, attorneys, and others involved in special criminal cases. Although his run on this CBS program wasn’t as long as his run on NCIS it was no less memorable.

Niecy Nash-Betts, Karrueche Tran, Carrie Preston, and Jenn Lyon in 'Claws'
©TNT / courtesy Everett Collection

Claws

The fun TNT drama following five women working at a Florida nail salon chronicled their day-to-day lives and criminal activity for four seasons. Kicking off in 2017, Claws left a mark on television thanks to the performances of Niecy Nash-Betts, Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, and Jenn Lyon.

Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini in 'Dead to Me' Season 3
Saeed Adyani/NETFLIX

Dead to Me

Liz Feldman‘s exploration of grief through unlikely friends Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) concluded its three-season run on Netflix in 2022. Through widow Jen and free spirit Judy’s friendship, Dead to Me captivated audiences and gave viewers plenty of reasons to enjoy a glass of wine or two while watching the ladies onscreen do the same. To them, we raise a glass!

Ellen DeGeneres on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'
Getty Images

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Ellen DeGeneres Show also concluded its lengthy daytime run just short of twenty seasons. The final season marked the end of an era that once included DeGeneres dancing in the aisles with her audience, trying to catch a mint in her mouth for good luck, and delivering heartwarming stories of perseverance to viewers at home. And who could forget her annual Ellen’s 12 Days of Giveaways?

The cast of 'The Expanse' in Season 6
Prime Video

The Expanse

The epic sci-fi drama may have begun its journey on Syfy in 2015, but The Expanse eventually made its way to Prime Video after it was prematurely canceled after three seasons. The show based on the book series by James S. A. Corey ultimately signed off with a sixth and final season at the beginning of 2022.

Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda in 'Grace and Frankie' Season 7
Netflix

Grace and Frankie

Everyone loves a good buddy comedy and for many years that was Netflix’s Grace and Frankie as two unlikely pals came together under extreme(ly funny) circumstances. When Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) discovered their husbands were cheating on them with each other, they made the most of what this next step in life had to offer them. Whether it was dipping their toes into the sex toys industry or introducing each other to new things, Grace and Frankie was a go-to we’re sad to say goodbye to in 2022.

Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh in 'Killing Eve' Season 4
David Emery/BBCA

Killing Eve

While Killing Eve may not have delivered a finale that satisfied every fan, it still wasn’t easy saying farewell to this intoxicatingly thrilling drama following the cat-and-mouse shenanigans of Eve (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle (Jodie Comer). With strong supporting performances alongside the two leading ladies of this Emmy-winning drama, Killing Eve packed a powerful punch over its four-season run.

Cillian Murphy in 'Peaky Blinders' Season 6
Courtesy of Netflix

Peaky Blinders

Debuting back in 2013, the British series followed the criminal activity of the Shelby family in the period of time following The Great War. Their involvement in the gang scene offered reliable entertainment for six seasons, but the fan-favorite Peaky Blinders from creator Steven Knight finally hung up its cap bidding adieu to Cillian Murphy‘s Thomas Shelby among others.

The cast of 'Queen Sugar'
Skip Bolen/2021 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved

Queen Sugar

An OWN staple, Queen Sugar concluded its seven-season run in 2022, bidding the Bordelon siblings farewell. Created by Ava DuVernay and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey, the series followed the kids who come together after the sudden death of their father to claim their inheritance which includes an 800-acre sugarcane farm in Louisiana.

Jana Schmieding and Ed Helms in 'Rutherford Falls' Season 2
Ron Batzdorff/Peacock

Rutherford Falls

Despite being a 2022 cancellation, we can’t help but lament the loss of Peacock‘s delightful sitcom from Sierra Teller Ornelas, Mike Schur, and Ed Helms which followed the shenanigans of best friends Nathan (Helms) and Reagan (Jana Schmieding). Rutherford Falls offered two unique perspectives as Nathan descended from the settlers who named their quaint Vermont town, and Reagan hailed from the Native American Reservation on which her ancestors were forced. Navigating the ever-changing socially conscious landscape of today, the series offered important commentary that will be greatly missed in years to come.

