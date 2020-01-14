PaleyFest LA 2020 Schedule: 'The Mandalorian,' 'The Boys,' 'NCIS' & More

It's almost time to celebrate TV with PaleyFest LA 2020, and more shows have joined the previously announced Outlander, Schitt's Creek, Modern Family, and A Special Evening with Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton's Heartstrings.

The Paley Center for Media announced the lineup and talent participants for the festival taking place March 13-22 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. One Day at a Time, NCIS (celebrating its 400th episode), The Boys, Star Trek: Picard, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead to Me, Ozark, and The Mandalorian have joined the lineup.

"Every year television fans know that PaleyFest LA is the place to be for the inside scoop on the most acclaimed and popular shows on television, and this year's lineup is no exception," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO, said. "From some of the top shows in drama, comedy, fantasy, science fiction, and a special celebration of one of the world's most beloved entertainers, there is something for every television fan to enjoy at this year's PaleyFest."

While some of the casts and creative teams have already been announced (below), they are subject to change.

"It's an honor to be invited to PaleyFest and join other filmmakers and talent in celebrating great television programming," The Mandalorian executive producer and creator Jon Favreau said. "It is especially exciting to be representing our Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, at the closing night presentation."

"What a great opportunity to thank our fans for their support over seventeen years," NCIS star and executive producer Mark Harmon said. "That this show is still stronger than ever is a testament to this cast and crew and our fan loyalty. We look forward to celebrating with them at PaleyFest and are appreciative of being included in the lineup."

"I keep telling my wife, my sh*t belongs in a museum. Well, who's laughing now?? The brilliant cast and troubled producers of The Boys can't wait to get together with their fans and say some inappropriate things," executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke said. "Seriously, it's an amazing honor for a freshman show to be chosen by PaleyFest. We look forward to making them deeply regret it."

"We are honored to be included as part of PaleyFest LA," Outlander executive producer Ronald D. Moore said. "We love being able to speak directly to the Outlander fans and we look forward to taking this opportunity to thank them for their tremendous support over the years."

"We couldn't be happier. The list of shows that have been included in PaleyFest is like a laundry list of our favorite series ever," Ozark executive producer Chris Mundy said. "So, to get to share the start of Ozark season three on that stage is truly an honor."

"As a longtime fan of PaleyFest, I’m deeply honored and nerdily excited to celebrate Dead to Me on the PaleyFest stage with our cast and fans," said Dead to Me creator and executive producer Liz Feldman.

Citi cardmembers, as well as Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members, can purchase tickets first during a special presale from January 14-15. Tickets will then go on sale to Paley Center Individual Members on January 16 at 9:00 a.m. PT and to the general public on January 17 at 9:00 a.m. PT. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org or download the Paley App at paley.me/app.

Check out the full PaleyFest LA lineup (all times PT):

Friday, March 13

Opening Night Presentation: ABC's Modern Family (7:30 p.m.): Ty Burrell (Phil Dunphy), Sofia Vergara (Gloria Delgado Pritchett), Eric Stonestreet (Cameron Tucker), Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy), Ariel Winter (Alex Dunphy), Nolan Gould (Luke Dunphy), Rico Rodriguez (Manny Delgado), Steven Levitan, Creator & Executive Producer, plus additional guests to be announced

Saturday, March 14

Pop TV's One Day at a Time (2:00 p.m.): Cast and creative team to be announced

Netflix's A Special Evening with Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (7:00 p.m.): Dolly Parton, Executive Producer, Sam Haskell, Executive Producer, plus additional guests to be announced

Sunday, March 15

CBS's NCIS 400th Episode Celebration (2:00 p.m.): Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs)/Executive Producer, Sean Murray (Special Agent Timothy McGee), Emily Wickersham (Special Agent Eleanor "Ellie" Bishop), Wilmer Valderrama (Special Agent Nickolas "Nick" Torres), Maria Bello (Special Agent Jacqueline "Jack" Sloane), Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer), Diona Reasonover (Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines), Rocky Carroll (NCIS Director Leon Vance), David McCallum (Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard), Frank Cardea, Executive Producer & Showrunner, and Steven Binder, Executive Producer & Showrunner

Amazon Prime Video's The Boys (7:00 p.m.): Karl Urban (Billy Butcher), Jack Quaid (Hughie Campbell), Erin Moriarty (Annie January/Starlight), Chace Crawford (The Deep), Jessie T. Usher (A-Train), Laz Alonso (Mother's Milk), Karen Fukuhara (The Female), and Eric Kripke, Executive Producer & Showrunner

Wednesday, March 18

CBS All Access's Star Trek: Picard (7:30 p.m.): Sir Patrick Stewart (Jean-Luc Picard), plus additional guests to be announced

Thursday, March 19

Starz's Outlander (7:30 p.m.): Caitriona Balfe (Claire Randall), Sam Heughan (Jamie Fraser), Sophie Skelton (Brianna Randall Fraser), Ronald D. Moore, Creator & Executive Producer, Maril Davis, Executive Producer, and Matthew B. Roberts, Executive Producer

Friday, March 20

HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm (7:30 p.m.): Larry David (Larry David)/Executive Producer, Jeff Schaffer, Executive Producer, Jeff Garlin (Jeff Greene), Susie Essman (Susie Greene), Cheryl Hines (Cheryl David), Richard Lewis (Richard Lewis), plus additional guests to be announced

Saturday, March 21

Netflix's Dead to Me (2:00 p.m.): Christina Applegate (Jen Harding)/Executive Producer, Linda Cardellini (Judy Hale)/Producer, James Marsden (Steve Wood), and Liz Feldman, Creator & Executive Producer

Netflix's Ozark (7:00 p.m.): Jason Bateman (Martin "Marty" Byrde)/Executive Producer, Laura Linney (Wendy Byrde), Chris Mundy, Executive Producer, plus additional guests to be announced

Sunday, March 22

Pop TV's Schitt's Creek (2:00 p.m.): Dan Levy (David Rose)/Creator & Executive Producer, Eugene Levy (Johnny Rose)/Creator & Executive Producer, Catherine O’Hara (Moira Rose)/Consulting Producer, Annie Murphy (Alexis Rose), plus additional guests to be announced

Closing Night Presentation: Disney+'s The Mandalorian (7:00 p.m.): Jon Favreau, Creator & Executive Producer, Dave Filoni, Executive Producer, Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian), Gina Carano (Cara Dune), Carl Weathers (Greef Karga), Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Ludwig Göransson, Composer, and Rick Famuyiwa, Writer, plus additional guests to be announced