‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: No One Gets Out Clean (VIDEO)

Is the Byrdes’ greatest threat from the inside? That’s what’s suggested in the official trailer for Ozark Season 4 Part 1 (premiering January 21 on Netflix).

In the preview, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) serve as messengers for the Navarro cartel. “You will use your influence,” Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) tells them. “I will walk away from my business. I will be free of the threat of arrest or assassination and to move freely to the United States. Do this and you are free of your obligation to me.” But it won’t be quite that easy for him to cut a deal with the FBI, since chances are, he won’t be willing to give what it’ll take.

Watch the trailer below for more from the award-winning family drama, including the parents’ very different reactions to Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) getting into laundering. (“Do not be proud of him right now,” Wendy tells Marty.) Plus, scroll down for the key art, which features Bateman and Linney, along with the tagline, “No one gets out clean.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The fourth and final season of Ozark is being released in two parts, each consisting of seven episodes. In the first half, “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire,” Netflix teases. “They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

See Also 'Ozark': Netflix Releases Season 4 First Look (PHOTOS) Plus, relive the Byrdes' journey so far in a teaser looking back at the first three seasons.

The series also stars Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Showrunner and writer Chris Mundy executive produces with Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque. Linney is a co-executive producer.

Ozark, Season 4 Part 1 Premiere, Friday, January 21, Netflix