2019 Emmy Predictions for Drama: Matt Roush Gives His Series & Acting Picks

Matt Roush
Comments
arrow - left
arrow - right
Emmy drama picks
Jessica Miglio/Netflix; Helen Sloan/HBO; Gareth Gatrell/BBCAmerica
Bodyguard
Sophie Mutevelian/World Productions/Netflix

CATEGORY: Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul, AMC

Bodyguard, Netflix

Game of Thrones, HBO

Killing Eve, BBC America

Ozark, Netflix

Pose, FX

Succession, HBO

This Is Us, NBC

Emmy picks drama
Peter Kramer/HBO; Michael Parmelee/FX

Though polarizing to many fans and critics, the final season of Game of Thrones towers over the competition with a record 32 nominations. And for all of the complaining, at least the producers found a way to finish the show, which is more than its original author has been able to do with the bloated book series. None of the seven other contenders, including worthy first-season breakthroughs like the searing Succession and the fabulous Pose, seem to have a chance. Better luck next year.

2a61cc301184c5b1f0d3fed0720ba8eacaa8a60dbb524094c9b33033c49fdfd9faa30e378b1836838b9c2cc0ec48c1a6
Macall B. Polay/HBO.

Most Likely to Win

Game of Thrones

KE_208_GG_1205_2947_RT
Gareth Gatrell/BBCAmerica

Should Win

Killing Eve for a sizzling second season of sexually charged intrigue, although I had the most fun watching the outrageously suspenseful Bodyguard, and I admire Pose for its flamboyant bravado.

Viola Davis
ABC/Bob D'Amico

CATEGORY: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Emmy picks lead actress drama
Jessica Miglio/Netflix; Ron Batzdorff/NBC

Which star of the dazzling spy thriller Killing Eve will be rewarded: Sandra Oh as the frazzled agent or Jodie Comer as the obsessed and mercurial assassin? I’m betting on Oh, but am rooting for the unpredictable Comer. If they cancel each other out, look for Ozark‘s Laura Linney to win as the shrewd wife who’ll do anything to protect her imperiled family. I’m happy that Mandy Moore as the warm heart and soul of This Is Us finally got noticed, but edgier and flashier roles tend to win.

Sandra Oh as Eve Polastri in Killing Eve - Season 2, Episode 8
Gareth Gatrell/BBCAmerica

Most Likely to Win

Sandra Oh

KE_208_GG_1211_3510_RT
Gareth Gatrell/BBCAmerica

Should Win

Jodie Comer

This Is Us - Season 3
Ron Batzdorff/NBC

CATEGORY: Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

9f0c0160fd11f8ee49621d7b51a98e97265075e0e902801574a4433620f3ec2ed1c2b3beb4364d0fa4b7b18d1dd2536a
Helen Sloan/HBO

For all of Game of Thrones‘ Emmy success, acting awards (besides those for Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion) have been scarce, and that’s not likely to change, including for Kit Harington‘s one-note brooding as Jon Snow. I’m hoping and betting that Bob Odenkirk‘s increasingly poignant work in Better Call Saul finally breaks through in his fourth try, as his born-loser character of Jimmy McGill edges ever closer to the Saul Goodman persona. What are the Emmy voters waiting for? Failing that, Billy Porter‘s flamboyant star turn as Pray Tell on Pose deserves and commands the spotlight. Hard to choose between those two.

Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill - Better Call Saul - Season 4, Episode 9
Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Most Likely to Win

Bob Odenkirk (though there’s no obvious front runner)

Billy Porter as Pray Tell - 'Never Knew Love Like This Before' - Season 2, Episode 4
Macall Polay/FX

Should Win

Bob Odenkirk or Billy Porter

Fiona Shaw as Carolyn Martens - Killing Eve
Nick Briggs/BBCAmerica

CATEGORY: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Emmy picks drama supporting actress
Helen Sloan/HBO (2)

A case of severe Game of Thrones overkill, with four co-stars possibly inhibiting anyone’s chances of breaking through. In past seasons, I’d have championed Gwendoline Christie‘s warrior Brienne and especially Lena Headey‘s villainous Cersei, but neither had that much chance to shine in the final chapters. Maisie Williams has the best shot as resourceful, relentless Arya, who we watched grow up on the show. But the actress most likely to benefit from the Thrones logjam is Ozark‘s versatile Julia Garner as the ruthlessly ambitious Ruth Langmore.

Julia Garner in Ozark
Jessica Miglio/Netflix

Most Likely to Win

Julia Garner (unless Maisie Williams somehow cuts through the Thrones clutter — maybe with the help of Needle?)

f80526925adbe968844f04930db7e5a240451ccd6a37028cc0f7102790e3c80e0645cddd1f6ae03911f279b6fccb71aa
Helen Sloan/HBO

Should Win

Maisie Williams (because Arya was always my favorite)

Emmy picks drama supporting actor
Nicole Wilder/AMC/Sony Pictures Television; Helen Sloan/HBO

CATEGORY: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

a2a76f15ac6fcb91cbbab428aac59f99b41c09799b5e82d99e8a664a9737cdc9bd3b0b3698160ed6563ee8b54bb1cd0d
Helen Sloan/HBO

As Game of Thrones‘ most honored scene stealer, Peter Dinklage should rise above for the fourth time to win as the wily Tyrion Lannister. Any other outcome would be a surprise and an upset.

275051bbc0a23618c9a5acdad839bc3f9f64d04cb75c0eac0c531e19aced603d2f286820b554ff032e7cf0224b64dacd
Macall B. Polay/HBO.

Most Likely to Win

Peter Dinklage

44ccdd999a4b20cdaef4696b8bf1a2c502db2b66f6909ae2a8a96a01a698370688e9b73dad75f0d33ea170c58a251155
Helen Sloan/HBO

Should Win

Peter Dinklage

1 of

With one epic exception — Game of Thrones and its record 32 nominations — this year’s Emmy Awards (airing Sunday, 8/7c, on Fox) could be the toughest to predict in ages.

With so much great work being produced on multiple platforms, many categories feel like total toss-ups. But that’s never stopped us from trying to pick the winners!

Click through the gallery above for some analysis that could help you make an educated guess, or possibly just confuse things further, in this year’s comedy categories.

2019 Emmy Predictions for Comedy: Matt Roush Gives His Series & Acting Picks
Related

2019 Emmy Predictions for Comedy: Matt Roush Gives His Series & Acting Picks

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard (2018)

Emmys

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer III — 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
1
‘B&B’s’ Scott Clifton Shined as Liam Left it All on the Table When He Confronted His Dad
Hank Ketcham, originator of 'Dennis The Menace', with Jay North, on set
2
‘Dennis the Menace’ Star Jay North Dies at 73
Mattie Pruitt, Zaylie Windsor, Gabby Samone
3
Which ‘American Idol’ Contestants Are in the Top 24 After Showstopper Round?
Charlie Hunnam at Met Gala
4
‘Monster: Ed Gein’: What to Know About Season 3 of Ryan Murphy’s Hit Anthology Series
Wilmer Valderrama as NCIS Special Agent Nicholas “Nick” Torres, Katrina Law as NCIS Special Agent Jessica Knight, Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee, Diona Reasonover as Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines and Gary Cole as NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 8
5
How ‘NCIS’ Season 22 Finale Will Challenge the Team