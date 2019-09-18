2019 Emmy Predictions for Drama: Matt Roush Gives His Series & Acting Picks

As Game of Thrones‘ most honored scene stealer, Peter Dinklage should rise above for the fourth time to win as the wily Tyrion Lannister. Any other outcome would be a surprise and an upset.

Julia Garner (unless Maisie Williams somehow cuts through the Thrones clutter — maybe with the help of Needle?)

A case of severe Game of Thrones overkill, with four co-stars possibly inhibiting anyone’s chances of breaking through. In past seasons, I’d have championed Gwendoline Christie ‘s warrior Brienne and especially Lena Headey ‘s villainous Cersei, but neither had that much chance to shine in the final chapters. Maisie Williams has the best shot as resourceful, relentless Arya, who we watched grow up on the show. But the actress most likely to benefit from the Thrones logjam is Ozark‘s versatile Julia Garner as the ruthlessly ambitious Ruth Langmore.

For all of Game of Thrones‘ Emmy success, acting awards (besides those for Peter Dinklage’s Tyrion) have been scarce, and that’s not likely to change, including for Kit Harington ‘s one-note brooding as Jon Snow. I’m hoping and betting that Bob Odenkirk ‘s increasingly poignant work in Better Call Saul finally breaks through in his fourth try, as his born-loser character of Jimmy McGill edges ever closer to the Saul Goodman persona. What are the Emmy voters waiting for? Failing that, Billy Porter ‘s flamboyant star turn as Pray Tell on Pose deserves and commands the spotlight. Hard to choose between those two.

Which star of the dazzling spy thriller Killing Eve will be rewarded: Sandra Oh as the frazzled agent or Jodie Comer as the obsessed and mercurial assassin? I’m betting on Oh, but am rooting for the unpredictable Comer. If they cancel each other out, look for Ozark‘s Laura Linney to win as the shrewd wife who’ll do anything to protect her imperiled family. I’m happy that Mandy Moore as the warm heart and soul of This Is Us finally got noticed, but edgier and flashier roles tend to win.

Killing Eve for a sizzling second season of sexually charged intrigue, although I had the most fun watching the outrageously suspenseful Bodyguard , and I admire Pose for its flamboyant bravado.

Though polarizing to many fans and critics, the final season of Game of Thrones towers over the competition with a record 32 nominations. And for all of the complaining, at least the producers found a way to finish the show, which is more than its original author has been able to do with the bloated book series. None of the seven other contenders, including worthy first-season breakthroughs like the searing Succession and the fabulous Pose , seem to have a chance. Better luck next year.

With one epic exception — Game of Thrones and its record 32 nominations — this year’s Emmy Awards (airing Sunday, 8/7c, on Fox) could be the toughest to predict in ages.

With so much great work being produced on multiple platforms, many categories feel like total toss-ups. But that’s never stopped us from trying to pick the winners!

