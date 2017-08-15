'Ozark' Renewed for Season 2

If you're still trying to figure out how money laundering works, Netflix is giving you 10 more episodes of Ozark to do so. The streaming service announced the Season 2 renewal of the Jason Bateman drama on Tuesday.

Bateman stars as Marty Byrde, a financial planner caught up in the seedy world of washing money for a Mexican drug kingpin. After an unfortunate incident involving his business partner, Marty moves his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) and their two kids to the Missouri Ozarks to continue what becomes the family business.

Scene Stealer: Julia Garner's Ruthless Ruth in Netflix's 'Ozark' Despite the likes of Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as costars, this vibrant up-and-comer is 'Garner'-ing accolades

No word yet on when Ozark Season 2 will premiere.

The series is executive produced and directed by Bateman, with executive producer/writer Chris Mundy, and executive producers Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams.

Ozark, Streaming, Netflix