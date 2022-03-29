‘Ozark’ Season 4 Part 2: Netflix Releases Trailer, Announces Farewell Special (VIDEO)

Ozark is coming to an end. Netflix released the trailer for Ozark Season 4, Part 2, the final episodes, on March 29. And by the looks of it, the series is coming to quite the dramatic conclusion.

The last seven episodes of Ozark will be available April 29 on Netflix. And the new trailer gives a deeper look into what’s to come in the show’s conclusion.

“I’m just sick of having blood on my hands, Wendy,” Marty says, struggling with his morality, to which Wendy responds, “You’re so desperate to be the good guy.”

It then cuts to Julia Garner’s Ruth attending a funeral, with voiceover from Marty saying, “She’s lost her whole family because she met us.” As Wendy icily replies, “Why do you choose everyone else over your family? Don’t back out on me when we’re almost done. Don’t do that to me.”

In Season 4, “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire,” Netflix said in a description. “They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

In addition to the Ozark Season 4 Part 2 trailer, Netflix announced the A Farewell to Ozark special, “a 30-minute retrospective that serves as a love letter to one of Netflix’s great drama series” also debuting April 29 on the streaming platform.

A Farewell to Ozark “explores the genesis of the series, the rich characters we loved and loved to hate, the gripping performances that captivated us, the creatives who made magic behind the camera, and a wealth of memories over the last five years,” according to a description of the special.

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 debuted its seven episodes January 21, 2022. It stars Bateman, Linney, Garner (who has won two Emmys for performance in the series), Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, Richard Thomas, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Chris Mundy serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque also serve as executive producers. Linney serves as co-executive producer. And the series is developed by MRC Television.

Ozark, Season 4 Part 2, April 29, Netflix