Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 17-23.

Streaming is back on the top of our list this week, with the return of Ozark for the first part of its final season (January 21 on Netflix), as we see what’s next for Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney). Meanwhile, over on Hulu, we’ll get to know Hilary Duff’s Sophie on her journey narrated by her future self (Kim Cattrall), who shares the story of How I Met Your Father (January 18). And SEAL Team‘s first (almost full) season on Paramount+ ends (January 23).

Good Sam (January 19 on CBS) gets a visit from Sendhil Ramamurthy as Vivian’s (Wendy Crewson) new spouse, who may be able to help with Sam (Sophia Bush) and Griff’s (Jason Isaacs) conflict, landing it in our Top 10. Plus, over on NBC, This Is Us‘ (#14 on our list last week) final season continues (January 18), with an episode about fathers and their kids, and Chicago Fire (January 19) sees Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker) fight for Pelham’s (Brett Dalton) job.

Billions returns for its sixth season, its first without Damian Lewis (January 23 on Showtime), while Euphoria‘s (was #5 last week), second season continues (January 23 on HBO) and hopefully answers at least one of the questions we had after the premiere.

Also returning to the list from last week are: Walker (was #17), Peacemaker (was #2), Abbott Elementary (was #16), and The Book of Boba Fett (was #23). Check out the list to see where they fall this week.