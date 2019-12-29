52 Fictional TV Homes and Where to Find Them (PHOTOS)
1 of
Attention: real estate-minded TV buffs! HomeAdvisor identified 52 of America’s most iconic TV homes for a new visual compendium, and many are abodes you can visit in real life.
“Did you know that lurking in the depths of American suburbia, there are some of the most instantly recognizable and Instagrammable places in the USA?” the company says in a press release. “They may not be as breathtaking as Yosemite, or as big as the Grand Canyon, but they are beamed into millions of homes across the world every day, making them famous in the eyes of millions.”
Click through the gallery above for details on 11 of these famous homes, then check out the HomeAdvisor website for the rest.