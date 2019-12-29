52 Fictional TV Homes and Where to Find Them (PHOTOS)

The real-life Byrde house is located not in the Ozarks but in Flowery Branch, Georgia, on the shores of Lake Lanier.

The Drapers lived in Ossining, New York, but their house can be found in Pasadena, California — and it’s right across the street from the Father of the Bride house .

Lorelai Gilmore (Lauren Graham) and daughter Rory (Alexis Bledel) live in the town of Stars Hollow, which is actually the Warner Bros. studio backlot. Fans can take a holiday tour of the set until January 5.

Full House creator Jeff Franklin purchased the Tanners’ San Francisco house in 2016, renovated it, and listed it for sale earlier this year.

Unfortunately, the two-story Chicago frame house once occupied by the fictional Winslow family was demolished in 2018 .

In real life, Wisteria Lane is Universal Studios Hollywood’s Colonial Street, which has also served as a filming location for Leave It to Beaver, Gremlins, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

The owners of this Albuquerque, New Mexico, home have had to contend with countless fans trying to throw pizza onto its roof like Walter White (Bryan Cranston) did so memorably in a Season 3 episode.

In 2018, HGTV outbid all other offers on the Studio City, California, house that the Brady bunch called home, and in the show A Very Brady Renovation, the cable network recreated the interiors from the ’70s sitcom.

The Johnson family’s house is actually located in Sherman Oaks, California, and was last sold for $985,000 in 2002. These days, it’s estimated to be worth $2.78 million .

Reese Witherspoon’s Madeline Mackenzie and her family live in this beachside mansion—which, in real life, is located in Malibu, California, a five-hour drive from Monterey. It currently rents for $100,000 per month .

The “model home” in which the Bluth family squatted in is located not in the ill-fated Sudden Valley subdivision but in Woodland Hills, California, and seems to be in one piece , unlike its TV counterpart.

Attention: real estate-minded TV buffs! HomeAdvisor identified 52 of America’s most iconic TV homes for a new visual compendium, and many are abodes you can visit in real life.

“Did you know that lurking in the depths of American suburbia, there are some of the most instantly recognizable and Instagrammable places in the USA?” the company says in a press release. “They may not be as breathtaking as Yosemite, or as big as the Grand Canyon, but they are beamed into millions of homes across the world every day, making them famous in the eyes of millions.”

Click through the gallery above for details on 11 of these famous homes, then check out the HomeAdvisor website for the rest.