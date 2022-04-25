Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of April 25-May 1.

Ozark‘s final episodes are here (April 29 on Netflix), earning it the top spot on our list this week, and we can’t wait to see how it all ends for Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney). As one series ends, two others begin on streaming: Under the Banner of Heaven (April 28 on Hulu), starring Andrew Garfield as a devout detective whose faith is tested during the investigation of a double murder, and The Offer (April 28 on Paramount+), telling the behind-the-scenes story of how The Godfather was made.

Also ending this week is the sixth season of Outlander (May 1 on Starz), which has us wondering what’s next after that reveal that Claire (Caitriona Balfe) is to be arrested. Meanwhile, Gentleman Jack returns with Season 2 (April 25 on HBO) after three years, and it’ll pick up weeks after Anne Lister (Suranne Jones) and Ann Walker’s (Sophie Rundle) wedding.

Speaking of romance, might we finally be finding out Kevin’s (Justin Hartley) endgame on This Is Us ? The NBC drama moves up on our list — after coming in at #18 last week — with this week’s episode (April 26 on NBC). Also on the Peacock network this week is Demore Barnes’ return as Christian Garland on Law & Order: SVU (April 28) after his exit in the season premiere.