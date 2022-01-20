‘Ozark’ Boss Breaks Down the Byrdes’ ‘Impossible’ Job in Season 4

Washing off the splattered blood of murdered cartel lawyer Helen Pierce is not the stickiest situation money launderers Marty and Wendy Byrde find themselves in.

Picking up where we last saw the gore-covered couple—at the Mexico home of their boss, cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis)—Ozark throws them another curveball.

Navarro wants Marty and Wendy (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, above) to establish him as a legitimate businessman, so he can ditch the drug biz and come and go freely to the U.S. Showrunner Chris Mundy admits this “impossible” job is tempting for the Byrdes, since it also offers an exit strategy for them: “One more task and they’re really, truly out.”

See Also Where Did We Leave Off on 'Ozark'? Before the Byrdes face the perils of Season 4, study up on the Netflix crime drama's third season.

Trouble is, the Byrdes’ once-trusted associate Ruth (Julia Garner), who joined forces with Missouri opium queenpin Darlene (Lisa Emery), has lured the Byrdes’ teen son Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) to their operation. “She’s suddenly an adversary,” notes Mundy. “She’s trying to turn Jonah against his family.”

Even more problems plague the Byrdes on the drama’s fourth and final season. (Part 1 is streaming now, with Part 2 coming later this year.) Namely, Marty’s shaky alliance with FBI agent Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes). “The Byrdes are suddenly serving two masters: Navarro and the FBI,” says Mundy. “Both are ruthless in their own way.”

Ozark, Season 4 Part 1 Premiere, Friday, January 21, Netflix