‘Ozark’: Netflix Releases Season 4 First Look (PHOTOS)

Meredith Jacobs
Jason Bateman as Marty, Laura Linney as Wendy in Ozark
With the first seven episodes of the final season of Ozark premiering in just over two months (January 21), Netflix has released both a look ahead and a look back at what led to it.

First, there’s the teaser, which shows what’s happened to the Byrdes to lead to where they are when we pick up with them again. Watch the fun video below. Then there are the first photos of the new season, and they show the returning Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) and Ruth (Julia Garner), as well as some new characters.

Alfonso Herrera is coming in as Javi Elizonndro, Navarro’s (Felix Solis) nephew who is tired of playing the obedient lieutenant and wants to seize power for himself. Adam Rothenberg plays Mel Sattem, a disgraced ex-cop, now private investigator, who arrives to get Helen’s signature on her divorce papers. As a result, he stumbles into the Byrdes’ dirty laundry, and the more they lie, the more he digs. Katrina Lenk’s Clare Shaw is the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company who makes a deal with the Byrdes and learns the true cost of power.

In Season 4, Netflix teases, “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

The series also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Damian Young, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Scroll down for the first look photos from Season 4.

Ozark, Fourth and Final Season, Part 1 Premiere, Friday, January 21, 2022, Netflix

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell in Ozark
Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery)

Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore in Ozark
Darlene and Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan)

Felix Solis, Laura Linney, Jason Bateman in Ozark
Omar Navarro (Felix Solis), Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney), and Martin ‘Marty’ Byrde (Jason Bateman)

Alfonso Herrera as Javi, Jason Bateman as Marty in Ozark
Javi (Alfonso Herrera) and Marty

Adam Rothenberg as Mel Sattem in Ozark
Mel Sattem (Adam Rothenberg)

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Skylar Gaertner as Jonah Byrde in Ozark
Ruth Langmore (Julia Garner) and Jonah Byrde (Skylar Gaertner)

Laura Linney as Wendy Byrde, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in Ozark
Wendy and Ruth

Sofia Hublitz as Charlotte Byrde in Ozark
Charlotte Byrde (Sofia Hublitz)

Skylar Gaertner, Sofia Hublitz, Jason Bateman, Laura Linney in Ozark
Jonah, Charlotte, Marty, and Wendy

Jason Bateman as Marty, Katrina Lenk as Clare Shaw in Ozark
Marty and Clare Shaw (Katrina Lenk)

Eric Ladin as Kerry Stone, Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore in Ozark
Kerry Stone (Eric Ladin) and Ruth

Julia Garner as Ruth Langmore, Charlie Tahan as Wyatt Langmore in Ozark
Ruth and Wyatt

Joseph Sikora as Frank Cosgrove Jr., Lisa Emery as Darlene Snell in Ozark
Frank Cosgrove Jr. (Joseph Sikora) and Darlene

Alfonso Herrera as Javi, Felix Solis as Omar Navarro in Ozark
Javi and Omar

Jessica Frances Dukes as Maya Miller in Ozark
Maya Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes)

