‘Ozark’: Netflix Releases Season 4 First Look (PHOTOS)

With the first seven episodes of the final season of Ozark premiering in just over two months (January 21), Netflix has released both a look ahead and a look back at what led to it.

First, there’s the teaser, which shows what’s happened to the Byrdes to lead to where they are when we pick up with them again. Watch the fun video below. Then there are the first photos of the new season, and they show the returning Marty and Wendy Byrde (Jason Bateman and Laura Linney) and Ruth (Julia Garner), as well as some new characters.

Alfonso Herrera is coming in as Javi Elizonndro, Navarro’s (Felix Solis) nephew who is tired of playing the obedient lieutenant and wants to seize power for himself. Adam Rothenberg plays Mel Sattem, a disgraced ex-cop, now private investigator, who arrives to get Helen’s signature on her divorce papers. As a result, he stumbles into the Byrdes’ dirty laundry, and the more they lie, the more he digs. Katrina Lenk’s Clare Shaw is the CEO of a leading biopharmaceutical company who makes a deal with the Byrdes and learns the true cost of power.

In Season 4, Netflix teases, “Marty and Wendy are rid of Helen and climb to the top of Navarro’s empire. They find another opportunity to get out of the Ozarks but some past sins won’t stay buried and the most dangerous threats come from blood.”

The series also stars Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Damian Young, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón.

Scroll down for the first look photos from Season 4.

Ozark, Fourth and Final Season, Part 1 Premiere, Friday, January 21, 2022, Netflix