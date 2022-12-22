12 TV Deaths That Hurt the Most in 2022

Television fans were delivered a number of gut punches in 2022 when several shows killed off beloved characters. But which ones hurt the most?

As we look back on the year, we’re also looking back at those television sendoffs that hit us right in the feels. These are the TV Insider staff’s picks for the saddest fictional deaths of the past 12 months.

These include some newly-introduced characters on both returning shows such as Stranger Things and freshman hits like Wednesday, House of the Dragon, and Yellowjackets. Plus, emotional farewells for characters on long-standing favorites like This Is Us, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, SEAL Team, Chicago Fire, and Ozark, and one we’re still not sure how to feel about on Dexter: New Blood.

So if you haven’t seen the following shows, it may be best for you to come back later after you’ve finished them. We won’t spoil it for you, but let’s just say we’re still not ready to talk about that Euphoria ending.