Netflix's 'Ozark' to Return With Expanded Fourth & Final Season

Netflix's critically-acclaimed drama Ozark will officially return for a fourth and final season at the streamer.

The award-winning series starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney will feature 14 episodes in its final season, debuting in two parts consisting of seven episodes each. This marks the last chapter in the Byrde family's story, which has seen them leave their suburban Chicago life behind as they began a booming criminal enterprise in the Ozarks.

Will the Byrdes' final gamble pay off? That's the biggest question heading into the remaining episodes. In Season 3, which debuted earlier this year, Marty (Bateman) and Wendy (Linney) continued to fight for the family's future. But plans for expanding their money laundering operation began to fall apart, and things only got worse when Wendy's brother Ben (Tom Pelphrey) arrived in town.

Viewers will have to wait and see how things shake out, but it may be a while as filming has yet to begin. That said, judging by a revealing statement from Batemen, we can expect some big surprises in the final episodes. "A super sized season means super sized problems for the Byrdes," he said. "I’m excited to end with a bang(s)."

Ozark is wrtten and executive produced by showrunner Chris Mundy, who joins creative forces with Bateman for the final season. "We're so happy Netflix recognized the importance of giving Ozark more time to end the Byrdes' saga right," Mundy shared. "It's been such a great adventure for all of us — both on screen and off — so we're thrilled to get the chance to bring it home in the most fulfilling way possible."

In addition to Bateman and Linney, Ozark's cast includes Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan and Lisa Emery. The series is executive produced by Bateman, Mundy, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey and Bill Dubuque. Linney will serve as a co-executive producer for Season 4.

The series first debuted in 2017 on the streaming platform and has garnered 14 Emmy nominations and two wins.

