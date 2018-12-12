SAG Awards 2019 Nominations: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' & 'Ozark' Lead the Pack

The nominations for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, December 12, and the TV categories are as strong as you'd expect them to be given this year's excellent output.

Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark lead the categories with four nominations each. Meanwhile, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method are each celebrating their three nods.

As for total network/streamer nominations, Netflix has 13, Amazon has seven, and HBO is in third with five. NBC walked away as the most-nominated network broadcaster with This Is Us being nominated twice.

Check out the full list of TV nominees below:

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:



The Americans

Better Call Saul

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark

This Is Us

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:



Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale

John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:



Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:



Atlanta

Barry

GLOW

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:



Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:



Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:



Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Anthony Hopkins, King Lear

Bill Pullman, The Sinner

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:



Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace

Emma Stone, Maniac

Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:



Daredevil

GLOW

Jack Ryan

The Walking Dead

Westworld

2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, January 27, 8/7c, TNT and TBS