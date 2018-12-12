SAG Awards 2019 Nominations: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' & 'Ozark' Lead the Pack

The nominations for the 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Wednesday, December 12, and the TV categories are as strong as you'd expect them to be given this year's excellent output.
Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Netflix’s Ozark lead the categories with four nominations each. Meanwhile, Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, HBO’s Barry and Netflix’s The Kominsky Method are each celebrating their three nods.
'Outlander,' 'The Good Place,' 'Bodyguard' and more were among the welcome TV surprises.
As for total network/streamer nominations, Netflix has 13, Amazon has seven, and HBO is in third with five. NBC walked away as the most-nominated network broadcaster with This Is Us being nominated twice.
Check out the full list of TV nominees below:
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:
The Americans
Better Call Saul
The Handmaid’s Tale
Ozark
This Is Us
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Joseph Fiennes, The Handmaid’s Tale
John Krasinski, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:
Atlanta
Barry
GLOW
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie
Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Darren Criss, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Anthony Hopkins, King Lear
Bill Pullman, The Sinner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Miniseries or Television Movie:
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, Assassination of Gianni Versace
Emma Stone, Maniac
Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series:
Daredevil
GLOW
Jack Ryan
The Walking Dead
Westworld
2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, Live, Sunday, January 27, 8/7c, TNT and TBS