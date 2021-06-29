‘Ozark’ Adds Veronica Falcón, Ali Stroker & Killer Mike to Season 4

Ozark is preparing to go out with a bang as the Netflix crime drama adds a slate of new cast members for its fourth and final season.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Perry Mason actress Veronica Falcón and Tony Award winner Ali Stroker will be mixing it up with the Byrde family in the upcoming season. Stroker was a guest star on Glee in 2013 after becoming a finalist on the Glee Project, while Falcón is best known for playing villainess Camila Vargas on the USA Network’s Queen of the South.

Falcón is set to play another Camila on the popular Netflix series, this time the sister of drug cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). While Omar’s son Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera) schemes to take over the cartel, Camila quietly works behind the scenes to become a formidable player in her family’s drug empire.

Meanwhile, Stroker will play Charles-Ann, an old friend of Ruth’s (Julia Garner) mother who is there to help out when she is in need of some assistance. Both Stroker and Falcón will be recurring guest stars in the final season.

That’s not all, though, as Billboard has revealed that Run the Jewels rapper Killer Mike will also make a cameo appearance in Season 4. The Grammy Award-winning musician and activist is expected to have a run-in with Ruth at her lowest point. Speaking on his appearance, Mike said, “I went from waiting to find out what happens next to being part of it… I’m excited.”

Ozark‘s final season will feature 14 episodes split into two, consisting of seven episodes each. There is no word yet on a premiere date, though it’s expected to arrive in 2022. The show’s star Jason Bateman previously stated that “a super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”