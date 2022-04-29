Curtains for ‘Ozark’ and ‘Grace’ on Netflix (also Apple’s ‘Horses’ and ‘Pachinko’), ‘Bloods’ Keeps Flowing, ‘Ten Percent’

Another blow for Netflix as it loses two of its more enduring hits, with the final episodes of Ozark and Grace and Frankie dropping on the very same day (cannibalization of content being another source of Netflix concern). Apple TV+ also bids adieu to two strong series, with season finales of Slow Horses and Pachinko, while launching the trippy thriller Shining Girls starring Elisabeth Moss. On CBS, Blue Bloods continues its long run, having just been renewed for a 13th season. The French comedy hit Call My Agent! now sports a British accent in the UK adaptation, Ten Percent.

Steve Dietl/Netflix

Ozark

Series Finale

“I’m taking it one catastrophe at a time,” bemoans Wendy Byrne (the chilling Laura Linney) as the thriller’s gripping final episodes unfold. Can she and her more passive-aggressive partner in crime Marty (the expertly brooding Jason Bateman) get out of the mess with the Mexican cartel and local underworld with their broken family intact? Won’t be easy, not with a grieving Ruth Langmore (Emmy winner Julia Garner) on the rampage. Buckle up, we already know it’s going to be a bumpy ride for all.

Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Grace and Frankie

Series Finale

Also taking a final bow, more bittersweet than brutal, is the golden-age buddy comedy starring Lily Tomlin (Frankie) and Jane Fonda (Grace). There will be poignant moments, many involving their exes Robert (Martin Sheen) and Sol (Sam Waterston), when Robert begins experiencing accelerating memory loss to Sol’s distress. Few comedies have dealt more frankly and humorously with the challenges and delights of aging, and to add to the nostalgic fun, there will be a bit of a Nine to Five nostalgia vibe when Dolly Parton makes a heralded guest appearance.

John Paul Filo/CBS

Blue Bloods

10/9c

And then there are shows that seemingly go on forever. Not that fans are complaining. CBS’s longtime Friday night anchor was just renewed for a 13th season, and this week’s episode illustrates its appealing blend of police and family drama. Commissioner Frank (Tom Selleck) has his hands full when he learns of father Henry’s (Len Cariou) troubling medical diagnosis, then deals with son Jamie’s (Will Estes) dilemma when he fears losing his badge after he’s caught driving under the influence after unwittingly imbibing drugs at a party.

Apple TV+

Slow Horses

Season Finale

For a show about disgraced spies put out to pasture, this darkly amusing series delivers its share of thrills, including in the season finale as the “slow horses” of Slough House take on their own duplicitous bosses as they race to rescue a young hostage from his psycho kidnapper. “What kind of spy are you?” wonders a participant in the intrigue, to which young River (Jack Lowden) answers, “Kind of hard to tell, really.” With the understanding that, as another character puts it, “Even the best spies have their time in the cold,” it’s with a warm heart that I await a second season (based on the book sequel Dead Lions) later this year.

Apple TV+

Pachinko

Season Finale

No word yet on a second season of this epic drama about Koreans living under Japanese domination. There’s so much more story to tell from Min Jin Lee’s source material, which reaches a turning point when Sunja’s (Kim Min-ha) husband Isak (Steve Sanghyun Noh), whom she knows only as a kindly minister, is arrested as a political agitator. Stay tuned at the end to hear moving testimonies from real-life Sunjas.

Rob Youngson/Sundance Now

Ten Percent

Series Premiere

If you’ve seen Netflix’s French comedy import Call My Agent!, then you’ve pretty much seen this sparkling British adaptation. Like the Americanized version of The Office, which also took some time to develop its own identity, this bears watching. Jack Davenport (The Morning Show) stars as the head of a posh London talent agency with a famous clientele, often played by actual stars mocking their own personas. In the opener, Boardwalk Empire’s Kelly Macdonald appears as herself, none too pleased when she learns her agent (Prasanna Puwanarajah) is trying to shield her from an unpleasant career setback. Naturally, the agents have plenty of personal baggage of their own to deal with. Episodes also air Sundays at 10/9c on BBC America.

