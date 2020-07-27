PaleyFest LA Lineup: 'Outlander,' 'Ozark,' 'Dolly Parton's Heartstrings' & More

The show must go on as the Paley Center for Media announced the lineup for this year's PaleyFest LA. Held virtually for the first time, the event will begin Friday, August 7 for Citi card members and Paley members, and all programs will be made available to the public on Monday, August 10 via the Paley YouTube page.

The Virtual PaleyFest LA's selections include Netflix's Dolly Parton's Heartstrings (moderated by Jim Halterman), YouTube's Justin Bieber: Seasons, NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, FX on Hulu's Mrs. America, Pop TV's One Day at a Time, Starz's Outlander (moderated by Kate Hahn), and Netflix's Ozark and Queer Eye. And in a special treat for members only, the cast and creative team of Pop TV's Schitt's Creek will reunite to reflect on their final season.

"PaleyFest LA has been the premier television festival in the country for more than thirty-five years, and, we're so pleased to bring this best-in-class festival to millions of fans virtually for the first time through our Paley YouTube channel," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We look forward to presenting this incredible lineup of programs featuring the shows that make us laugh, take us into a world of mystery, comfort us, and shine a light on pressing social issues. We're thrilled to welcome back Citi as the official card of PaleyFest and we couldn't ask for a better partner."

"Because the two of us are pretty sick of looking at each other, we are thrilled with the invitation to jump online and talk to other people about comedy. Many thanks to PaleyFest for the opportunity," said The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel's creator Amy Sherman-Palladino and executive producer Daniel Palladino.

Outlander executive producer Matthew B. Roberts also expressed excitement in a statement forwarded by Paley. "It is a tremendous honor to be part of PaleyFest LA 2020. In times of uncertainty, we often look to the support of our families and communities. The global community – or family – of Outlander fans has been steadfast in their support over the years. Though we may not be able to do so in person, we look forward to being able to offer our thanks virtually, and are immensely grateful to The Paley Center for the privilege of participating."

"We couldn't be happier. The list of shows that have been included in PaleyFest is like a laundry list of our favorite series ever," added Ozark executive producer Chris Mundy. "So, to look back on Ozark Season 3 as part of this group is truly an honor."

Below, see the full PaleyFest LA lineup:

Dolly Parton & Dolly Parton's Heartstrings

Executive producers Dolly Parton and Sam Haskell will join stars Kathleen Turner and Ginnifer Goodwin for a conversation moderated by TV Guide Magazine's West Coast Bureau Chief and TV Insider's own Jim Halterman.

Justin Bieber: Seasons

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber will join director Michael D. Ratner, executive producer Scooter Braun as well as Allison Kaye, Poo Bear, Josh Gudwin, Joe Termini, Ryan Good and Alex Piper for a conversation moderated by Variety's Shirley Halperin.

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers joins producer Mike Shoemaker, head writer and producer Alex Baze, supervising producer and writer Sal Gentile as well as writers Amber Ruffin and Jenny Hagel for a panel lead by Los Angeles Times' Meredith Blake.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Creator Amy Sherman Palladino will be joined by fellow executive producer Daniel Palladino and cast members for a look back on Season 3. Participating cast members and moderator will be unveiled at a later date.

Mrs. America

Executive producer and cast member Cate Blanchett will reunite with stars Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Sarah Paulson, Margo Martindale, Ari Graynor and John Slattery alongside creator/showrunner and writer Dahvi Waller and fellow executive producers, director Ryan Fleck and Coco Francini for a conversation helmed by ABC News' Chief Global Affairs Correspondent, Martha Raddatz.

One Day at a Time

Executive producers Mike Royce, Brent Miller and Gloria Calderon Kellett will be joined by cast members Justina Machado, Rita Moreno, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Todd Grinnell, Stephen Tobolowsky, India de Beaufort, Sheridan Pierce, Ed Quinn and Raquel Justice for a panel moderated by Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams.

Outlander

Stars Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin will appear alongside author Diana Gabaldon and executive producers Maril Davis and Matthew B. Roberts for a discussion and reflection on Season 5 hosted by TV Guide Magazine's Kate Hahn.

Ozark

Executive producer and star Jason Bateman will join his costars Laura Linney, Julia Garner, Janet McTeer and Tom Pelphrey along with executive producer Chris Mundy for a discussion centered around the show's third season. Turner Classic Movies and IMDB Special Correspondent Dave Karger will moderate the panel.

Queer Eye

The fab five, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness will sit down virtually to chat about the show's latest season in a panel hosted by A.V. Club Editor in Chief Patrick Gomez.

Schitt's Creek (Members Only Event)

The Roses, co-creator and executive producers Dan Levy and Eugene Levy will join costars, consulting producer Catherine O'Hara and Annie Murphy for a reflection on the show's final season led by A.V. Club's Patrick Gomez.