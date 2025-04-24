ABC Fall 2025 TV: Here’s Everything You Need to Know

ABC will soon reveal its complete premiere plans for its fall 2025-2026 schedule, but fans don’t have to wait to find out what’s ahead on the alphabet network.

Several network stalwarts have already been renewed, and, sadly, the fate of a few others that won’t return has also already been decided.

Here’s what we know about ABC’s fall 2025-2026 TV plans so far, and be sure to bookmark this page for updates.

Renewed ABC Shows

ABC has already given renewals for 9-1-1 Season 9, Abbott Elementary Season 5, Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, Dancing With the Stars Season 34, The Golden Bachelor Season 2, Grey’s Anatomy Season 22, High Potential Season 2, The Rookie Season 8, Shifting Gears Season 2, and Will Trent Season 4.

Canceled ABC Shows

Not returning for the fall on ABC is The Conners, which concluded its seven-season run this spring.

ABC Shows That Haven’t Been Canceled or Renewed Yet

ABC has not yet given a renewal order to Doctor Odyssey, the new Ryan Murphy dramedy that centers on a crew of cruise ship medics. The network also hasn’t yet announced renewals for American Idol, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Claim to Fame, and Press Your Luck. Shark Tank has not yet officially been renewed for Season 17, but there have been open casting calls, indicating the season is already in production.

New ABC Shows

New to ABC is 9-1-1: Nashville, a second spinoff of 9-1-1 following the ending of 9-1-1: Lone Star. The series will star Chris O’Donnell in the lead, and Jessica Capshaw has also joined the cast.

ABC Fall 2025 Premiere Dates

ABC has not yet announced its list of premiere dates, but check back for updates.

ABC Fall 2025 Schedule

ABC’s fall 2025-2026 schedule hasn’t been revealed yet, but stay tuned.

ABC Fall 2025 News

‘The Rookie’: Everything We Know About Season 8 So Far

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10: New Location, Guest Bartender & More Updates

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Will Return for Season 34! Who’s in the Cast?

‘9-1-1′ Returning for Season 9 — Who Won’t Be Back?

‘The Conners’ Ending: See the Cast in ‘Roseanne’ vs. Now

‘9-1-1′: Will Peter Krause Be Back in Season 8?

‘Abbott Elementary’: Everything We Know About Season 5 So Far

‘9-1-1: Nashville’: Jessica Capshaw Joins Chris O’Donnell in Spinoff

‘Shifting Gears’: 5 Things We Need to Happen in Season 2

All the Bachelor Nation Stars Who Are Not Joining ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 10

Why ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Hasn’t Been Renewed Yet — and Why It Should Be

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 22: Everything to Know

‘Shifting Gears’ Is Returning For Season 2 – Everything We Know

Will ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Return for Season 2? Here’s What We Know So Far

‘Will Trent’ Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

ABC Renews ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Rookie,’ ‘Shifting Gears’ & More, But ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Is Still on the Bubble