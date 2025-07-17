There are still a couple months until fall 2025, but networks are already starting to reveal when your favorite shows are coming back — and new ones are premiering — and ABC is the latest to do so, on Thursday, July 17.

It all begins with Tuesday, September 16, with Dancing With the Stars returning for its 34th season — celebrities Robert Irwin, Alix Earle, Whitney Leavitt, and Jennifer Affleck have already been announced to be competing — and High Potential Season 2. Then, the newest Golden Bachelor‘s (Mel Owens) journey for love begins with a special two-hour premiere on Wednesday, September 24, at 8/7c, before moving to its regular time slot on October 1 at 9/8c.

9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy return on Thursday, October 16, along with the former’s new spinoff, 9-1-1: Nashville. ABC’s comedies, Abbott Elementary and Shifting Gears, return on October 1. Ryan Seacrest hosts his first season of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, with Vanna White, beginning on Friday, September 26. The Wonderful World of Disney kicks off on Sunday, September 28, with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Additional movies to air this fall include Elemental, Avatar: The Way of Water, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Not returning until the midseason on ABC are American Idol, The Bachelor, Celebrity Jeopardy!, The Rookie, and Will Trent. Also premiering in 2026 is the revival of Scrubs. Premiere dates for those shows will be announced at a later date.

Below, check out all of ABC’s fall 2025 premiere dates. (Plus, check out all the fall 2025 premiere dates we know so far here.)

Saturday, August 23

7:30 p.m.: College Football

Monday, September 8

8:00 p.m.: ESPN’s Monday Night Football

Tuesday, September 16

8:00 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars (Season 34 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: High Potential (Season 2 Premiere)

Wednesday, September 24

8:00 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor (2-Hour Season 2 Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Shark Tank (Season 17 Premiere)

Friday, September 26

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (Season 6 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: 20/20

Sunday, September 28

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:01 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney

Wednesday, October 1

8:00 p.m.: Shifting Gears (Season 2 Premiere)

8:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary (Season 5 Premiere)

9:02 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor (Regular Time Slot Premiere)

Thursday, October 16

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1 (Season 9 Premiere)

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Nashville (Series Premiere)

10:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy (Season 22 Premiere)