‘NCIS: Origins’ Stars Preview ‘Worst Nightmare’ & ‘Surprising Ending’ in Finale

What To Know The Season 2 finale of NCIS: Origins will see the Camp Pendleton office facing possible closure

The stars reveal how their characters will be handling that news.

NCIS: Origins is potentially heading for a major shakeup in the Season 2 finale. And based on what the stars told TV Insider at CBS Fest on Wednesday, April 15, all of the characters will be handling it exactly how you expect.

In the May 5 episode, titled “Hollywood Ending,” the Camp Pendleton office is in danger of being shut down, leaving the team to confront an uncertain future.

For Gibbs, Austin Stowell said, “It’s my worst nightmare. I feel like I finally found a home after having my whole world get tossed upside down a year ago, and I finally settled into this place enough to where I feel comfortable. For it to go away would be a disaster. So I look to [Kyle Schmid‘s Franks], the guy that saved my life to try and save it again, and don’t exactly get the answers that I need. So in a very Gibbsian way, he goes off and does his own thing, which, as we know, gets him in trouble every now and again.”

So, how is the team’s boss going to deal? He “focuses on what he can control,” previewed Schmid. Since he can’t do anything in his position, that means the case at hand. “In a very Franks’ way, the domino effect of that does end up driving us in the right direction, but he kind of buries his head in the sand and just focuses on one specific thing. And for better or worse, he does what he knows he can do. And luckily the universe is in our favor, I think.”

Randy will be Randy, according to Caleb Foote. He’s “the eternal optimist,” he notes. “The brainworm that’s in his ear is Italy, and he romanticizes that idea. And I think that’s a healthy coping mechanism, and I think Randy’s going to be OK regardless of what happens because he has his family. And I think that’s why Italy is such a reasonable option for him.”

Count Lala among those not doing well with the possibility. “It means having to start all over again, having to prove herself in a male-dominated field all over again when she already has that,” Mariel Molino explained. “And so I think it’s just not exciting at all to think about our office closing down. For Lala, it just makes her want to kind of surrender and quit.”

Like her former partner, Franks, Vera is going to be focused — but on trying to do something, teased Diany Rodriguez. “Vera is very much, ‘We need to have a plan.’ And then she will definitely always go to Mary Jo [Tyla Abercrumbie] for guidance to help come up with a plan.”

As she should — Mary Jo is the heart of the office, as we’ve seen time and time again. But this won’t be easy for her either. “It just feels like you’re losing your home. You’re losing your family. You see these people every day. And I think the idea of having to lose that connection for Mary Jo feels much more detrimental than starting another job somewhere,” Abercrumbie told us. “It’s the building of friends and family and a shorthand and all of these things you build when you work this constant with people for a long period of time. And that’s what’s frightening and makes her very emotional.”

In general, look for “an action-packed episode” with the finale, promised Molino. “We’re going to have a lot of questions answered, but there’s a very surprising ending.”

What are your predictions about the finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

NCIS: Origins, Tuesdays, 9/8c, CBS

—Reporting by Erin Maxwell