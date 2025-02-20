‘9-1-1’ Spinoff Set in Nashville Is Officially Happening at ABC

Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

The world of 9-1-1 is officially expanding. The spinoff that has, until now, just been in development, has been given a straight-to-series order — and we now know where it will take place.

The name of the new series reveals its location: 9-1-1: Nashville. The Tennessee-set third series in the franchise, with the first set in Los Angeles and the second, Lone Star, which just wrapped its five-season run on Fox, was in Austin. 9-1-1 moved to ABC after six seasons and is currently airing its eighth. 9-1-1: Nashville will also air on ABC, in the 2025-26 season.

9-1-1: Nashville is written by franchise co-creators Ryan Murphy and Tim Minear and Lone Star showrunner Rashad Raisani. Joining them as executive producers are Brad Falchuk, who co-created the other two series, and Angela Bassett, who in addition to starring in and executive producing 9-1-1, was an EP on Lone Star. (She also guest starred in the spinoff.)

When TV Insider spoke with Raisani about the Lone Star finale, he shared with us that he “would love” to see characters from that show pop up on the spinoff (or 9-1-1).

“I think that it will have a different tone,” he also teased. “It will still hopefully feel like our DNA, but in the same way that Lone Star was different than 9-1-1 and had its own feel, I think that if we can get this right, this will have its own feel.”

Minear also shared with us in November that there won’t be a backdoor pilot on 9-1-1 to set up the new (at the time potential) spinoff. That was true of Lone Star as well, though there was some crossover between the two shows over the years (but not as much as they’d hoped).

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, TBA, ABC