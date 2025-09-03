Carrie Ann, Bruno, Alfonso, Derek and Julianne (and a chorus line of others) preview the new season and celebrate ‘DWTS’s amazing 20th Anniversary.

Here’s a fun history tidbit to wrap your head around: When Dancing With the Stars premiered on ABC in June 2005, the first iPhone was still two years away from being released. “There was no Twitter, there was [barely any] social media,” recalls showrunner Conrad Green. “The celebrity landscape has changed enormously [since Dancing premiered]. Even television has changed, but the core concepts of what makes a good contestant and what makes someone relatable are the same now as they were 20 years ago.”

So it tracks that, two decades later, the dance competition persists, despite the drastic cultural shifts in the world around it. And as Dancing enters its 34th season this fall on ABC and Disney+, you might say it’s hotter than ever. “We are thriving in 2025 as the premier dance entertainment family show, what’s more to say?” asks former onscreen pro dancer Derek Hough during TV Insider’s photoshoot with the cast back in June.

Well, he’s right to be confident. Last season’s finale was the best audience the series has seen in four years. According to Nielsen, 6.36 million people tuned in to watch winners Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and pro Jenna Johnson claim the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. The show’s voting record was also shattered last year, as 32 million votes came in for the five finalists in Season 33.

Now, with a new season, set in a milestone year, everyone is ready to hit their marks — in style. “When you walk into the ballroom, it is really sacred ground,” continues Hough, who has six Mirrorballs under his cummerbund, and now judges alongside the series’ longtime costars, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba. “The stories that have unfolded, the triumphs, the failures, the heartbreaks. There’s so much that has happened in that room, and every time I walk in there, every season, it’s a brand-new feeling.”

Italian choreographer Tonioli, who has sat at the ballroom’s table since Season 1, agrees: “It feels like it’s the first time I do it every time. You feel it when you come to the studio. You feel it because everyone is on the same page. We are all there to give you the best possible show we can deliver. And it always happens.”

For viewers, that feeling is ushered in each season by the hosts — the first faces appearing onscreen in any season. Alfonso Ribeiro — Season 19’s Mirrorball champ — and longtime former pro Julianne Hough, who shifted over to cohosting in 2023, have a warm and respectful chemistry that the show’s fans, and competitors, love. “As a host, my job is to [make sure] everyone else feels like they have the space to shine and connect with the audience,” says the energetic Julianne, shining herself in a stunning silver-sequined ballgown, of course.

The charming Ribeiro, who was welcomed back to Dancing in 2022, and previously cohosted alongside Tyra Banks, confirms that connection is important — especially with the person holding the other mic. “[Julianne and I] have a second language where we don’t even need to say things. We recognize the comedic moment and don’t feel the need to rush,” he admits.

In August, the two were gearing up to perform a special dance in the new season together, choreographed by French dancer and social media star Theo (@kvtvrin63). “The team was so inspired by his dance moves, that ABC flew him out [to LA] to help us create something amazing,” teased Julianne on Dancing‘s official Instagram .

Ribeiro’s own experience as a contestant also informs what he calls his “father figure” role on the series. That steadiness comes in handy, especially during those sometimes-shaky post-performance interviews. “You watch someone make a mistake, recognize their mistake, and then turn around and continue to the end. We know what it feels like to be in that situation,” Ribeiro says of himself and Julianne, sitting with TV Insider. “I have such empathy for what they’re going through.”

“They’re learning how to do a cha-cha, but it’s really this journey,” adds co-executive producer Deena Katz, who is responsible for the show’s casting. “You’re finding out about these people in their most vulnerable state as they’re learning to dance live on television, out of their comfort zones.”

Some of Katz’s choices have been controversial, including Season 28’s former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and Season 33’s convicted con artist Anna Delvey. Even with the conversations that circulated around those choices, for better or worse, people really responded and tuned in for them. “We’re not putting anyone on ever to make fun of them or mock them…. [and] we’re not trying to change the world,” Katz says. “We all should be a little more embracing of each other. You know, if you’re a Steelers fan, you can still root for Emmitt Smith. Dancing is this inclusionary show; we’re family.”

Joining this season’s celebrity family are wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, social media personality Alix Earle, and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives stars Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt. Taylor Swift‘s popular Eras Tour backup dancer Jan Ravnik joins the group of professional dancers. (See here for the full list of star and pro pairings.) When TV Insider spoke to the incoming talent, most were modest, and anxious. “I am pretty terrified of the slow dances, like the Viennese waltz,” admits Earle. “I am most nervous about performing and forgetting the [steps] on live television.”

That’s a big statement coming from someone who already has 7.5 million followers watching her on TikTok, and who grew her audience by filming makeup-less “Get Ready With Me” videos. But Earle, who did dance until her sophomore year of high school, is primed for the competitive aspect of the series. “People are used to seeing me having fun, and a more serious side is going to come out.”

For Affleck and Leavitt, reality fans might anticipate some cutthroat maneuvers, even though the two Hulu reality stars already patched up their Season 1 rivalry and are reportedly on good terms now. Affleck, whose spot on Dancing was announced first during the Mormon Wives reunion special, echoes the peace and love vibe: “I’m excited to have [Leavitt] there to push me and have a friend to go through the journey with when it gets hard.”

Still, only one can win. “I didn’t sign up just to let Jen out-cha-cha me on national television!” exclaims Leavitt jokingly.

That pressure for victory will be felt especially hard by Irwin, whose older sister Bindi won Season 21 in 2015 with Derek as her partner. If Robert is nervous that Derek will be one of the three judges at the table for his performances this season, he doesn’t show it. “He really has such a detailed eye when it comes to dancing,” says Irwin. “He’s one to not only critique the dance, but also give really important advice.”

“I’m going to be so hard on Robert,” jokes Derek with a laugh. “It is really amazing to see the full-circle moment — dancing with Bindi 10 years ago, and here Robert is.”

And how does the 21-year-old feel about stepping onto the dance floor? “I probably have the least dancing experience of anyone who’s done this show,” he admits. “I have so little rhythm, it’s scary.”

“What they all have in common,” says Green of the Season 34 contestants, “is that they’re young, fit and really looking forward to the challenge, so they should all be ones to watch. Our MomTok Mormon wives are from the U.S. ballroom heartland of Utah, so are really familiar with the challenge, and Robert knows what you need to win because of Bindi’s victory. Alix will bring a huge fan base and great application, which are fantastic ingredients when entering the competition.”

Thankfully, notes the kind-hearted Inaba, donned in an angelic white dress with feather-tipped sleeves, “people love to be inspired and watch somebody that they can relate to. Just getting out on our dance floor is winning.”

Ribeiro adds that talent is one thing, but passion is what’s really important for competitors on Dancing. “What this show does incredibly well is connect the heart to entertainment. Typically, the [stars] who go a long way are the ones who give their heart.”

Getting the steps right also helps, though. And no one, says Tonioli, will ever receive special treatment, no matter how big the celebrity status: “I say, ‘I don’t care who you are. You’re going to get the same comments from me.’” As it should be.

One presence who was never afraid to tell it like it is was late judge Len Goodman, who died at 78 from prostate cancer in April 2023, just a few months after retiring from the series he had starred on since its inception. Dancing has honored Goodman more than once, including renaming the winners’ disco ball-shaped award to the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy in September 2023 at the start of Season 32. “As we head into our 20th year, Len Goodman’s spirit will be there, even into the 30th, and 40th, and 50th,” Inaba says of the beloved ballroom icon.

One thing we’re looking forward to seeing is how this newest installment will up the ante. “It’s a landmark season for us, so we want to break new ground and keep expanding what the show can do,” Green teases of Season 34. “There will be some really fun new theme nights and changes to competition rounds that we’ve never seen before — and for those who reach the end we’ll have the most demanding finale in the shows’ history.”

Viewers know Dancing likes to go big in the ballroom for any milestone. So, of course, fans are curious to learn how the show plans to celebrate this milestone year. The 500th episode, which aired in Season 33 in November 2024, honored the series’ past in a cool way. Season 20’s 10th anniversary special, which aired in April 2015, featured the show’s largest opening number in history, and multiple star-studded performances, including a jaw-dropping team-up from Patti LaBelle, Lil’ Kim and Amber Riley.

Will they go all-out for this anniversary? You can cue the confetti, confirms Green. “Throughout the season, we’ll have treats for fans of the show across the years with the return of fan-favorite dancers as guest judges, and a special episode to celebrate our 20th birthday,” the exec tells us. “That episode will feature a guest judge people will love to see back in the ballroom, and the return of some former champions who, for the first time ever, will be involved in competitive rounds with the current cast. It should be a really memorable night.”

We’re already breaking out our jazz hands. One thing is for sure, after two decades, Dancing still has legs. “We were this little show — six one-hours in the summer [when it started]. And if you’d told any of us that we’d be talking about 20 years and going into 34 seasons, we’d think you were crazy,” says Katz. “I pinch myself every day that we’re lucky enough to be able to work on this and that we’re going stronger than ever.”

Now, give us a 5, 6, 7, 8…

—With additional reporting from Kate Hahn, Alyssa Norwin

Dancing With the Stars Season 34, Live, Tuesday, September 16, 8/7c, ABC, Disney+ (next day on Hulu)

For more Dancing With the Stars, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s Dancing With the Stars: 20th Anniversary Special Collectors Issue, on stands now or available at DWTS.TVGM2025.com.