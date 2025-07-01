‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Cast: ‘Mormon Wives’ Stars & More

Jennifer Affleck and Whitney Leavitt
Dancing With the Stars is returning for Season 34, and ABC is slowly rolling out the cast list. The first celebrity contestant was announced on April 22, followed by another hopeful in May, and then two more on July 1.

With the show not coming back until September, there’s still plenty of time to announce the rest of the stars who will be competing for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy this year. Plus, even the celebs who have already been announced have no idea who their professional partners are yet, so there’s lots of surprises to come.

Scroll down for a look at who’s been announced as part of the cast so far and keep checking back for updates!

Who are you most excited to see on this season of Dancing With the Stars? Do you have any predictions for who else may join the cast? Let us know in the comments section below.

Dancing with the Stars, Season 34 premiere, Tuesdays, Fall 2025, 8/7c, ABC

Robert Irwin

Ten years after Robert Irwin‘s older sister, Bindi Irwin, won the show, he’ll be taking on the ballroom himself. Irwin was the first cast member announced for Season 34.

Alix Earle

Recent seasons of DWTS often have at least one influencer in the cast, and Alix Earle will be taking that spot for Season 34.

“I’ve always been a fan of Dancing With the Stars,” she gushed. “I used to watch it when I was so young with my grandma and she always used to say to me, ‘Maybe one day you could be on there.’ I was always so in love with dance. When this opportunity came to me, it was like, what can I do next? Where can I take this? I’m ready to challenge myself. I think it’s going to be fun. It was a very obvious answer to say yes.”

JEN AFFLECK
Jen Affleck

Jennifer Affleck‘s casting was announced during the reunion special for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2. She burst into tears when host Nick Viall told her she would be heading to the ballroom.

Affleck has an even tougher road ahead of her than the average contestant, as she’ll be newly postpartum when rehearsals begin (she went into labor with her third child on June 27).

WHITNEY LEAVITT
Whitney Leavitt

Although Viall tried to make it seem like only one MomTok member would be on DWTS, he revealed at the end of the reunion that Whitney Leavitt had also earned a spot in the cast.

