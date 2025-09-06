See the Stars of ‘Grey’s’, ‘DWTS,’ ‘9-1-1’ & More at ABC’s Summer Soirée (PHOTOS)

Red carpet photos from ABC's Summer Soirée
Frank Micelotta/Disney

As fans are, television networks are looking forward to the start of the broadcast TV season this fall — but in the meantime, ABC toasted to the end of summer with the stars of some of its biggest shows.

Cast members from Grey’s Anatomy, 9-1-1 and its spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville, and The Rookie came out for ABC’s End of Summer Soirée on Friday, September 5, in Los Angeles. Abbott Elementary stars repped the network’s comedy side. Newer shows like High Potential, Will Trent, and Shifting Gears had talent present. And the party gave Dancing With the Stars fans a chance to see some Season 34 pairings.

Check out all the pics below.

Chandra Wilson & Caterina Scorsone
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Grey’s Anatomy’s Chandra Wilson & Caterina Scorsone

Alexis Floyd
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Grey’s Anatomy’s Alexis Floyd

Trevor Jackson
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Grey’s Anatomy’s Trevor Jackson

Pasha Pashkov, Danielle Fishel, Kelsey Anderson, and Joey Graziadei
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Dancing With the Stars’ Pasha Pashkov & Danielle Fishel and The Bachelor’s Kelsey Anderson & Joey Graziadei

Alan Bersten & Elaine Hendrix
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Dancing With the Stars’ Alan Bersten & Elaine Hendrix

Robert Irwin & Witney Carson
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Dancing With the Stars’ Robert Irwin & Witney Carson

Ezra Sosa
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Dancing With the Stars’ Ezra Sosa

Ryan Guzman
Frank Micelotta/Disney

9-1-1’s Ryan Guzman

Oliver Stark
Frank Micelotta/Disney

9-1-1’s Oliver Stark

Jessica Capshaw
Frank Micelotta/Disney

9-1-1: Nashville’s Jessica Capshaw

LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian
Frank Micelotta/Disney

9-1-1: Nashville’s LeAnn Rimes and husband Eddie Cibrian

Quinta Brunson & Sheryl Lee Ralph
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Abbott Elementary’s Quinta Brunson & Sheryl Lee Ralph

Janelle James
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Abbott Elementary’s Janelle James

Steve Howey & Kaitlin Olson
Frank Micelotta/Disney

High Potential’s Steve Howey & Kaitlin Olson

Daniel Sunjata & Javicia Leslie
Frank Micelotta/Disney

High Potential’s Daniel Sunjata & Javicia Leslie

Alyssa Diaz
Frank Micelotta/Disney

The Rookie’s Alyssa Diaz

Jenna Dewan
Frank Micelotta/Disney

The Rookie’s Jenna Dewan

Melissa O’Neil
Frank Micelotta/Disney

The Rookie’s Melissa O’Neil

Daryl “Chill” Mitchell & Barrett Margolis
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Shifting Gears’ Daryl “Chill” Mitchell & Barrett Margolis

Kevin Daniels
Frank Micelotta/Disney

Will Trent’s Kevin Daniels

