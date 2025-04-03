Will Trent is quickly proving to be one of ABC’s best-performing weeknight shows. The fan-favorite crime drama, which centers on the investigations of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and the Atlanta Police Department, is setting streaming records for the network and continuing to keep audiences guessing from week to week.

As Season 3 draws closer to its end, fans might be looking for some news on if and when Will Trent Season 4 is coming to screens, so here’s everything we know so far!

Is Will Trent renewed for Season 4?

Not yet. However, it is very likely to be renewed for a fourth season, based on its stellar performance for ABC. In January, after the season’s premiere, the network boasted that it netted 9.75 million total viewers on ABC, Hulu, Disney+, and other digital platforms and that it’d earned a series high in streaming viewership at the time. Deadline reported that renewal of the series is inevitable.

Who will star in Will Trent Season 4?

ABC has not confirmed the cast list for Will Trent Season 4 just yet, but barring any truly shocking departures, fans can likely expect to see the returns of Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent, Erika Christensen as Angie Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, and Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner. It is unknown at this time if Season 3’s newest regular, Gina Rodriguez, will return to her role as DA Marion Alba, a love interest of Will and close partner to both police teams featured in the series. Also unclear is whether Antwayn Hopper will resume his role as Rafael Wexler, a gang leader who has a deep connection to Will from childhood.

When will Will Trent Season 4 premiere?

The first three seasons all arrived during the midseason — in January and February — so it is likely that will also be the case with Season 4.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC