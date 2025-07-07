Looking ahead to fall 2025, there will be several shows without major characters.

9-1-1 will be entering its first full season without its captain, Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), after a tragic on-the-job death. The Dick Wolf universe will be losing characters from three shows, Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Law & Order: SVU — and there haven’t been hints about how any of them will be written out. Fire Country left three characters’ lives hanging in the balance after a massive fire consumed significant parts of Edgewater, and only one of the two characters whose actors won’t be back was involved in that cliffhanger.

Below, we’ve ranked the characters who will be missed next season by the impact their absences will have on their shows.