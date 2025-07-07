Which Fall 2025 TV Exit Will Be the Most Devastating? One Chicago, ‘SVU,’ ‘9-1-1’ & More

Meredith Jacobs
Peter Krause as Bobby on '9-1-1'; Toya Turner as Kiana Cook on 'Chicago P.D.'; and Billy Burke as Vince Leone on 'Fire Country'
Disney/Christopher Willard; Elizabeth Sisson / NBC; CBS

Looking ahead to fall 2025, there will be several shows without major characters.

9-1-1 will be entering its first full season without its captain, Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), after a tragic on-the-job death. The Dick Wolf universe will be losing characters from three shows, Chicago FireChicago P.D., and Law & Order: SVU — and there haven’t been hints about how any of them will be written out. Fire Country left three characters’ lives hanging in the balance after a massive fire consumed significant parts of Edgewater, and only one of the two characters whose actors won’t be back was involved in that cliffhanger.

Below, we’ve ranked the characters who will be missed next season by the impact their absences will have on their shows.

Juliana Aidén Martinez as Det. Kate Silva — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

8. Juliana Aidén Martinez, Law & Order: SVU

Juliana Aidén Martinez only joined SVU in Season 26, with Detective Kate Silva coming over from Homicide. She fit in, clearly learned from Captain Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) on the job, and contributed to cases, but she wasn’t around long enough to be missed more than some of the other people on this list.

Toya Turner as Kiana Cook — 'Chicago P.D.' Season 12 Episode 19
Elizabeth Sisson / NBC

7. Toya Turner, Chicago P.D.

Another one-season character, Toya Turner‘s Officer Kiana Cook joined Intelligence in Season 13. In her time with the unit, we learned about the boss who demoted her for speaking up, saw her handle her first CI (which didn’t go well), and started seeing her complicated relationship with her mother. She fit in seamlessly, helped by her being the steady presence that Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger) needed after Martel’s murder in her first episode.

Octavio Pisano as Det. Joe Velasco — 'Law & Order: SVU' Season 26
Virginia Sherwood/NBC

6. Octavio Pisano, Law & Order: SVU

Detective Joe Velasco’s (Octavio Pisano) four years with SVU culminated with his promotion in the Season 26 finale (though like Silva, he was not written out). We watched him grow as a detective as well as become part of the community in his neighborhood, and as Benson noted when she told him of the promotion, he was showing command presence.

Jake Lockett as Sam Carver — 'Chicago Fire' Season 13 Premiere
Peter Gordon/NBC

5. Jake Lockett, Chicago Fire

Jake Lockett‘s Sam Carver at least has an exit story already … sort of. He planned to move to Denver, but then it looked like he and Violet (Hanako Greensmith) were on their way to getting back together in the Season 13 finale. With his three seasons on the show, the way he warmed up to 51 and became a vital member of Truck for Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo), and his aforementioned romance with Violet, his absence on Fire will be felt.

Daniel Kyri as Ritter in 'Chicago Fire' Season 12 Episode 11 -
Adrian Burrows / NBC

4. Daniel Kyri, Chicago Fire

After seven seasons, Daniel Kyri‘s Darren Ritter has become a vital member of 51, first to Herrmann (David Eigenberg) on Engine, then over on Truck to Kidd (not to mention serving as the younger voice to help some of the older members at times). Prior to Alberto Rosende‘s exit, the trio of Ritter, Gallo, and Violet was also a fun friend group. Now, 51 is losing an important member of the firehouse at work as well as someone who has important relationships off the clock as well.

Stephanie Arcila as Gabriela Perez — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Finale
Sergei Bachlakov/CBS

3. Stephanie Arcila, Fire Country

Sure, both Bode (Max Thieriot) and Gabriela (Stephanie Arcila) dated other people (to varying successes) following their breakup, but it always felt like the show would end with them together. Now, with Arcila exiting as a series regular, Fire Country has lost that on-again, off-again romance that was the source of so much drama. Plus, with her skills as a paramedic, she was a much-needed member of station 42 on-calls, and her and Manny’s (Kevin Alejandro) complicated father-daughter relationship will be missed onscreen.

Billy Burke as Vince Leone — 'Fire Country' Season 3 Episode 16
CBS

2. Billy Burke, Fire Country

It’s certainly looking like Billy Burke‘s Vince is going to be dying in the Season 4 premiere; the finale saw him in a building consumed by fire that collapsed on top of him, his wife Sharon (Diane Farr), and his father Walter (Jeff Fahey). And whether that is the case or something just takes him offscreen, the show will be losing a key member of station 42 as well as vital relationships, including his with his wife and his son, Bode.

Peter Krause as Bobby — '9-1-1' Season 8 Episode 9
Disney/Christopher Willard

1. Peter Krause, 9-1-1

Peter Krause‘s Bobby Nash may have died during Season 8, but it will be in Season 9 that we really feel his loss. Not only has the 118 lost its captain, but also its members have lost the person they all went to when they needed advice and the show has lost its heart — and no, we’re not just talking about Bobby and Athena’s (Angela Bassett) stable, passionate relationship. Krause — and Bobby — was a steady presence on the show from the beginning, and it will never feel the same without him.

