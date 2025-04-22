Be on the Front Line For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our 9-1-1 Newsletter:

The world of 9-1-1 is fundamentally changed going forward. The ABC drama has lost one of its own, the first major death of the series.

9-1-1 just lost its captain, Bobby Nash (Peter Krause), in Season 8 Episode 15. The major death happened with three episodes still to go in the season, and its future already set. So will the series be back for a ninth? If so, who will be back? Read on for everything we know.

Will 9-1-1 return for Season 9?

Yes! The show was renewed on April 3, 2025. That was the same day that Season 8 Episode 13 aired.

Who will be in the 9-1-1 Season 9 cast?

Sadly, we now know that Peter Krause will not be back, following Bobby’s death. (We do, however, know that he will appear again in Season 8, as showrunner Tim Minear told TV Insider.) Barring any other major shocks, the rest of the cast should return. That means Angela Bassett (as Athena), Oliver Stark (as Buck), Aisha Hinds (as Hen), Kenneth Choi (as Chimney), Jennifer Love Hewitt (as Maddie), and Ryan Guzman (as Eddie).

Guzman’s Eddie did move to Texas to be closer to his son, but he is going to return to Los Angeles as the 118 grieves Bobby’s death. We’ll have to wait to see if he returns permanently, if the show continues to follow him in Texas, or if Guzman, too, leaves ahead of Season 9.

When will 9-1-1 Season 9 premiere?

An exact date has yet to be announced, but it will once again premiere in the fall, with 18 episodes set for Season 9. We’d expect a late September or early October premiere date.

When is the 9-1-1 Season 8 finale?

The ABC drama will wrap its current eighth season with its 18th episode, airing on Thursday, May 15, at 8/7c.

Grief will have a major role in the remaining episodes of the season.

“We’re going to do a real 9-1-1 emergency finale. I think we have, I don’t want to say fun, but I think we have a fun conceit in Episode 17, kind of a thing we haven’t really done before, which will then lead to a mass casualty event,” Tim Minear told TV Insider. “And even in their grief, they’re first responders, they got to put that aside and work together to save people. So I think what you’ll see in the last three episodes, yes, grief, love, loss, sadness, and rallying and victory.”

Will the 118 replace Bobby with a new captain in 9-1-1 Season 9?

Yes, that’s when there will be a new captain to replace Peter Krause’s Bobby Nash. The show will not be “solving that problem right away” in Season 8, Minear shared with us. “There is an interim captain there who is not going to be the captain going forward, but the last three episodes are not about who’s in Bobby’s chair. The last three episodes are about that chair is empty.”

Possibilities include Hen once again stepping in as interim captain, as she has when Bobby was away, as well as that line of Bobby’s to Buck about how the others will need him coming up or someone new coming in.

Is there a 9-1-1 Season 9 trailer?

Not yet. It’s too early for that, given that 9-1-1 is still in production on Season 8.