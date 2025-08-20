High Potential‘s second season is quickly approaching, with less than a month to go until the ABC drama returns with new mysteries for the brainy Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) to unravel. In anticipation of the return, the network has unveiled some exciting first looks at upcoming installments with all-new episodic photos.

As seen above, High Potential is making way for the addition of Steve Howey, who fans will recognize from his roles in shows like Shameless, Reba, and, most recently, True Lies. As previously reported, Howey will step into the shoes of Jesse Wagner, the LAPD precinct’s new captain.

Jesse Wagner is described as a politically savvy person who knows how to wear an expensive suit and oozes charm, as is seemingly apparent in that image above. But will he fit in with Morgan and the LAPD team, who have taken her on as a consultant? Only time will tell.

Along with that photo of Howey, also above is Olson’s triumphant return as Morgan, and the board behind her hints at a new crime, and do we spot Karadec’s (Daniel Sunjata) name at the bottom corner?! What could that mean? Hopefully, some answers are on the horizon, as this image is from Episode 1 of Season 2, whereas the photo of Howey is seemingly from Episode 4.

As fans will recall, Morgan is eager to try and find her missing ex, Roman, who disappeared when their daughter Ava (Amirah J) was a baby. Could her and the LAPD’s efforts to uncover his mysterious disappearance pay off? We’ll be keeping a close eye out. But the third image released by ABC offers another close look at the ongoing team dynamic Morgan has with Karadec, Soto (Judy Reyes), Daphne (Javicia Leslie), and Oz (Deniz Akdeniz).

Let us know what you think of the photos in the comments section below, and stay tuned for more on High Potential Season 2 as we approach the premiere in the weeks ahead.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, September 16, 10/9c, ABC