Dancing with the Stars Season 33 is coming to a close, with five celebrities headed into the finale hoping to take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Between Joey Graziadei, Ilona Maher, Stephen Nedoroscik, Chandler Kinney, and Danny Amendola, only one will walk away the winner with their dance pro partner.

The dance competition series has been an ABC staple since 2005. Next year will mark 30 years since the show premiere. So, will DWTS return for Season 34? Here’s what we know at the moment.

When will Dancing with the Stars Season 34 premiere?

ABC hasn’t officially renewed Dancing with the Stars Season 34 as of November 2024. The network didn’t renew the show for Season 33 until February 2024, so it could be a minute before we get an update.

For the majority of its run, Dancing with the Stars has been a part of ABC’s fall lineup. Season 34 would likely follow suit.

Has the DWTS Season 34 cast been announced?

No, the new casts for each season aren’t typically announced until just a few weeks before the premiere. It’ll be well into 2025 before we hear any casting news.

Who will return for DWTS Season 34?

Judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli will likely return to the judges’ table for Season 34, as well as co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Inaba and Tonioli have been with the show since its first season.

As for the DWTS pros, it changes every season and circumstances. Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Val Chmerkovskiy, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Jenna Johnson, and Pasha Pashkov have been pros for several consecutive seasons now. Witney Carson returned for Season 33 after taking Season 32 off.

Rylee Arnold, Lindsay Arnold’s younger sister, has become a new favorite pro. Ezra Sosa made his debut as a pro in Season 33. All of these pros could return for Season 34, or ABC could switch things up and bring back others from seasons past.

Who won Dancing with the Stars Season 33?

We won’t know the winner of Dancing with the Stars Season 33 until the three-hour finale event on November 26. All of teh finalists will perform the highly-anticipated freestyle routines before the results are revealed. Derek and former pro Mark Ballas will hit the ballroom for a special performance.

