‘Marshals’ Stars Tease ‘Yellowstone’ Cameos & Finale’s ‘Intense Cliffhanger’

What To Know The Marshals Season 1 finale will feature an intense cliffhanger ending.

Luke Grimes teases the possibility of more Yellowstone cameos.

Ash Santos and Logan Marshall-Green tease what to expect in the final episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff’s first season.

Viewers head into the Marshals Season 1 finale already knowing there will be a Season 2. The Yellowstone spinoff is one of the biggest new broadcast TV shows of the year. It’s the most-watched TV show in 2026 after Stranger Things, according to Nielsen viewership data. We asked the Marshals cast what to expect in the finale on the red carpet of CBS Fest on Wednesday, April 15, and they said the season ends on a “really intense cliffhanger.” Here’s what we learned.

As previously reported, there will be an assassination attempt against Thomas Rainwater in the Marshals Season 1 finale. Here’s the logline for the episode, “Wolves at the Door,” airing on Sunday, May 24: “After an assassination attempt against Broken Rock chairman Rainwater, Kayce protects him while the Marshals race to discover who’s targeting him. When a militia attacks, Kayce realizes the conspiracy is larger than anyone imagined.”

Luke Grimes said “there’s probably a good chance” that fans will see more Yellowstone stars in Marshals, but he didn’t say when.

Ash Santos and Logan Marshall-Green gave us a glimpse into the finale.

“The finale is beautifully written. There’s a really intense cliffhanger that we end on,” Santos told TV Insider. Santos plays Andrea, one of the original Marshals on Cal’s (Marshall-Green) team. She has a tight bond with her crew, which includes Belle (Arielle Kebbel) and Miles (Tatanka Means), and she showed a glimmer of romantic interest in Kayce Dutton (Grimes) in Episode 7. They bond over both having lost their fathers in traumatic ways that make them crave justice.

“In terms of Andrea, her journey through [Marshals], I feel like Season 1 wraps it in a beautiful way,” Santos said. “She’s almost the complete opposite. How we met her is how we leave her.”

As for Cal, he revealed that the bartender at the team’s favorite bar, Maddie (Morgan Lindholm), is his estranged daughter in Episode 4 and has been trying to bond with her. Miles asked Maddie out in Episode 7, the same episode where Cal and Belle kissed. Marshall-Green said there is more to learn about Cal in the upcoming episodes.

“There’s another big secret that Cal has to digest, and eventually that’ll come out,” Marshall-Green revealed. “He’s got a lot on his plate.”

Both of the actors’ hopes for Marshals Season 2 are “that we survive,” Santos teased.

“Just don’t kill me off,” Marshall-Green agreed.

Marshals is being moved up to a fall premiere for Season 2 after debuting midseason for Season 1. Check out the full CBS fall 2026 schedule here. Santos let out a sigh of relief when asked how the show’s quick success feels.

“So good, I’ve gotta tell you,” she said. “It’s nerve-wracking when you get a show, and you hope that it’ll get renewed. You hope that it will resonate with its audience, and when that happens, the way that it was, I think it’s very unexpected in a beautiful way.”

“So much of TV is trying to get as many chances as you can to tell a long-form story,” Marshall-Green added, “and these characters are so nuanced [thanks to] Spencer [Hudnut], the showrunner and writer, that we need as much time as we can get to really get to understand the nuances of the relationships. So it’s just amazing that we’re going to get another shot to continue meeting these men and women.”

Marshals, Sundays, 8/7c, CBS

— Reporting by Erin Maxwell