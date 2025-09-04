From the first photos of the new 9-1-1 spinoff premiering this fall on ABC, we can expect more of the same from these new first responders: complicated personal relationships and massive calls. (And yes, there will, of course, be music, given its location.)

9-1-1: Nashville premieres on Thursday, October 9, at 9/8c, following the 9-1-1 Season 9 premiere, and it will be introducing fans to the firefighters and paramedics of the 113 — led by Captain Don Hart (Chris O’Donnell) — with their heroic actions as well as their personal lives, including a family saga of power and glamour. The cast also includes Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Michael Provost, Hailey Kilgore, Juani Feliz, and Hunter McVey.

The first photos from the series, which you can check out below, offer a look at Don and his son Ryan (Provost) alongside at the firehouse and on a call, as well as Ryan at home with his mom Blythe (Capshaw). Plus, there’s the mother-son dynamic of Dixie (Rimes) and Blue (McVey), and a glimpse at the rivalry — as showrunner Rashad Raisani told us — between Blythe and Dixie.

O’Donnell did share that Don and Dixie “come from the same place,” adding, “They got to know each other when they were a lot younger.”

Scroll down to check out the photos, then let us know what you’re looking forward to seeing with this new series.

9-1-1: Nashville, Series Premiere, Thursday, October 9, 9/8c, ABC