ABC Fall 2025 Schedule: ‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Joins Thursdays, ‘Shark Tank’ Moves & More

ABC has unveiled its plans for the 2025-2026 TV season. The network announced its fall 2025 schedule on Tuesday, May 13, bringing with it updates on its roster of scripted and unscripted programming. What it doesn’t reveal is the fate of Doctor Odyssey, the last scripted ABC series still in limbo.

There aren’t many cancellations at ABC this year. The Conners aired its series finale in April after seven seasons, and with the exception of Doctor Odyssey and the two Bachelorette titles, everything else on ABC in 2024 will be back in 2025. An ABC rep tells TV Insider that ABC is “still evaluating a decision about drama Doctor Odyssey and creative conversations are on-going.”

There’s not much by way of new programming either. After coming to ABC from Fox for Season 7, 9-1-1 is getting its first ABC spinoff (second overall) this fall in 9-1-1: Nashville. ABC did reveal new information about the spinoff in its schedule announcement, in addition to a first-look teaser. See the video below.

“The newest entry into the franchise, 911: Nashville, is a high-octane procedural about heroic first responders, as well as their family saga of power and glamour set in one of America’s most diverse and dynamic cities. The all-new series stars Chris O’Donnell as Captain Don Sharpe, Jessica Capshaw, LeAnn Rimes, and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.” 911: Nashville is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Rashad Raisani will serve as executive producers and writers, with Chris O’Donnell, Brad Buecker, Brad Falchuk, and Angela Bassett also executive producing.

Also of note: the announcement confirms that Ryan Seacrest will start hosting Celebrity Wheel of Fortune after Pat Sajak’s final season (which is currently airing) is done. The game show will air on Fridays, taking Shark Tank‘s place. Shark Tank will now air on Wednesdays.

See the ABC fall 2025 schedule below.

Mondays

8:00 p.m.: ESPN’s Monday Night Football

Tuesdays

8:00 p.m.: Dancing With the Stars

10:00 p.m.: High Potential

Wednesdays

8:00 p.m.: Shifting Gears

8:30 p.m.: Abbott Elementary

9:00 p.m.: The Golden Bachelor

10:00 p.m.: Shark Tank

Thursdays

8:00 p.m.: 9-1-1

9:00 p.m.: 9-1-1: Nashville

10:00 p.m.: Grey’s Anatomy

Fridays

8:00 p.m.: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

9:00 p.m.: 20/20 (two hours)

Saturdays

7:30 p.m.: College Football

Sundays

7:00 p.m.: America’s Funniest Home Videos

8:00 p.m.: The Wonderful World of Disney