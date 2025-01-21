‘High Potential’ Renewed for Season 2: Everything We Know So Far

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Kaitlin Olson in High Potential - 'Dirty Rotten Scoundrel'
Disney / Carlos Lopez-Calleja

High Potential

 More

High Potential has officially been renewed for Season 2 at ABC, and as we continue to enjoy Season 1’s rollout, we’re reflecting on everything we know about the upcoming chapter so far.

Below, scroll down for a closer look at what’s on the horizon, ranging from Morgan’s (Kaitlin Olson) story to premiere date hopes, and beyond.

When is High Potential Season 2 going to premiere?

No premiere date is currently set, but considering High Potential‘s success for the TV season, it’s likely to make a comeback for the Fall 2025 slate. Season 1 debuted on September 17, 2024, meaning that Season 2 could also arrive around the same time unless ABC holds it until later in the fall. Only time will tell, so stay tuned for updates.

Daniel Sunjata and Kaitlin Olson in 'High Potential' Season 1

Disney / Carlos Lopez-Calleja

Who will star in High Potential Season 2?

There couldn’t be High Potential without Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillroy, a mom with a high IQ who’s been serving as a consultant with the LAPD. Also likely to return are Daniel Sunjata as Detective Karadec, Judy Reyes as Lieutenant Selena Soto, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, and Amirah J and Matthew Lamb as Morgan’s kids Ava and Elliot.

Additionally, Taran Killiam is also likely to be back as Morgan’s ex, Ludo.

Who will make High Potential Season 2?

Season 1 of High Potential is created for television by Drew Goddard, who executive produces the series alongside Sarah Esberg. Olson also serves as a producer on the title. High Potential is based on the French series known as Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.

'High Potential' Star Daniel Sunjata on Morgan & Karadec's Will-They-Won't-They Shift (Exclusive)
Related

'High Potential' Star Daniel Sunjata on Morgan & Karadec's Will-They-Won't-They Shift (Exclusive)

What will High Potential Season 2 be about?

Only time will tell which storylines will continue to unfold, but we anticipate Season 2 carrying on Morgan’s investigations with the LAPD as she teams up with Karadec and crew.

Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds and let us know what you want to see in High Potential‘s second season when it arrives.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, ABC

TV Guide Magazine Cover
From TV Guide Magazine

What to Expect From 'The Hunting Party's Love Triangle and Mystery

Manifest alum Melissa Roxburgh and the showrunner of NBC’s Hunting Party tease TV Guide Magazine about what’s ahead for the “government conspiracy that just keeps unfolding” — plus, the series’ “good” love triangle. Read the story now on TV Insider.

High Potential - ABC

High Potential where to stream

High Potential

Amirah J

Daniel Sunjata

Deniz Akdeniz

Javicia Leslie

Judy Reyes

Kaitlin Olson

Matthew Lamb

Taran Killam




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Drew Goins on Jeopardy!
1
‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Fuming as Millions Miss Thrilling Drew Goins ‘Wildcard’ Win
Romy Park, Ted King, Naomi Matsuda - 'The Bold and the Beautiful'
2
Who Is Luna’s Father on ‘B&B’? Ted King Addresses Jack’s Paternity Drama
Wheel of Fortune puzzle
3
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Player Reveals ‘Wild’ Double Life & ‘Squeezes’ Ryan Seacrest After $74,000 Win
Jimmy Kimmel
4
Kimmel Speaks Out About America’s ‘Nightmare’ After Trump Inauguration
Whoopi Goldberg on the Season 28 premiere of 'The View'
5
Why Whoopi Goldberg Is Missing From ‘The View’ After Trump Inauguration