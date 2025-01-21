High Potential has officially been renewed for Season 2 at ABC, and as we continue to enjoy Season 1’s rollout, we’re reflecting on everything we know about the upcoming chapter so far.

Below, scroll down for a closer look at what’s on the horizon, ranging from Morgan’s (Kaitlin Olson) story to premiere date hopes, and beyond.

When is High Potential Season 2 going to premiere?

No premiere date is currently set, but considering High Potential‘s success for the TV season, it’s likely to make a comeback for the Fall 2025 slate. Season 1 debuted on September 17, 2024, meaning that Season 2 could also arrive around the same time unless ABC holds it until later in the fall. Only time will tell, so stay tuned for updates.

Who will star in High Potential Season 2?

There couldn’t be High Potential without Kaitlin Olson as Morgan Gillroy, a mom with a high IQ who’s been serving as a consultant with the LAPD. Also likely to return are Daniel Sunjata as Detective Karadec, Judy Reyes as Lieutenant Selena Soto, Javicia Leslie as Daphne, Deniz Akdeniz as Lev “Oz” Osman, and Amirah J and Matthew Lamb as Morgan’s kids Ava and Elliot.

Additionally, Taran Killiam is also likely to be back as Morgan’s ex, Ludo.

Who will make High Potential Season 2?

Season 1 of High Potential is created for television by Drew Goddard, who executive produces the series alongside Sarah Esberg. Olson also serves as a producer on the title. High Potential is based on the French series known as Haut Potentiel Intellectuel.



What will High Potential Season 2 be about?

Only time will tell which storylines will continue to unfold, but we anticipate Season 2 carrying on Morgan’s investigations with the LAPD as she teams up with Karadec and crew.

Stay tuned to see how it all unfolds and let us know what you want to see in High Potential‘s second season when it arrives.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, TBA, ABC