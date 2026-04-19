Jane Seymour Celebrates 75th Birthday With ‘Dr. Quinn’ Cast Reunion

Dan Clarendon
Comments
Joe Lando and Jane Seymour at Jane's Jubilee at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, California, on April 18, 2026
Jane Seymour/Instagram

Jane Seymour may have turned 75 two months ago, but the celebration continues — and some of her Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman pals are joining in on the festivities.

On Saturday, the birthday gal was the guest of honor at a Western-themed jubilee gala at Sagebrush Cantina in Calabasas, California, an event organized by her Open Hearts Foundation, according to People.

And the guests included her Dr. Quinn costars Joe Lando (Byron Sully), Shawn Toovey (Brian Cooper), Frank Collison (Horace Bing), Geoffrey Lower (Rev. Timothy Johnson), Jonelle Allen (Grace), Jason Leland Adams (Preston A. Lodge III), Brandon Douglas (Dr. Andrew Cook), and Jessica Bowman and Erika Flores (both of whom played Colleen Cooper).

When they weren’t tucking into a Dr. Quinn-themed cake on Saturday, the guests also sipped on cocktails, noshed on cookies bearing a portrait of Seymour, and enjoyed live music. Seymour gave a speech at the jubilee, and Lando danced with her granddaughters, Willa and Luna, People adds.

Joe Lando as Sully and Jane Seymour as Dr. Mike in 'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman'

Tony Esparza/CBS/Courtesy: Everett Collection

“The Jubilee was far more than a celebration,” Seymour wrote on Instagram as she shared a video compilation from the event. “It was a beautiful reminder of how deeply connected we all are through the people we love, the memories we share, and the kindness we carry forward. To see dear friends from so many chapters of my life, including some I hadn’t seen in decades, was incredibly moving.”

'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Cast Trying to Revive the Show: 'Jane Will Do It'
Related

'Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman' Cast Trying to Revive the Show: 'Jane Will Do It'

She added, “I’m filled with gratitude for everyone who came, everyone who helped bring the celebration to life, every fan who has walked this journey with me, and every person who continues to support @openheartsfoundation and the work we care so deeply about. Thank you for all the love, for all the years, and for making this celebration one I will never forget. My heart is so full.”

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman aired for six seasons on CBS between 1993 and 1998, and the cast reunited for one TV movie in 1999 and another in 2001. Seymour starred as the title character, a Boston physician who sets up a practice in the frontier town of Colorado Springs, Colorado, in the 19th century.

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman key art
Jane Seymour

Jane Seymour

Joe Lando

Joe Lando

John Schneider

John Schneider

Chad Allen

Jessica Bowman

Shawn Toovey

Orson Bean

Orson Bean

Jonelle Allen

Jonelle Allen

Barbara Babcock

Barbara Babcock

Jim Knobeloch

Geoffrey Lower

Frank Collison

Henry G. Sanders

William Shockley

William Shockley

Larry Sellers

Jason Leland Adams

Brandon Douglas

Brandon Douglas

Alex Meneses

Full Cast & Crew

CBS

Series

1993–1998

TVG

Drama

Western

Medical

Where to Stream

Latest Headlines

More Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman ›

Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman

Brandon Douglas

Jane Seymour

Joe Lando

Jonelle Allen




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Brecken Merrill, Mo Brings Plenty, Logan Marshall-Green, Gil Birmingham, Arielle Kebbel, Luke Grimes, Ash Santos, and Tatanka Means attend CBS Fest 2026 at Paramount Pictures Studios on April 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
1
‘Marshals’ Stars Tease ‘Yellowstone’ Cameos & Finale’s ‘Intense Cliffhanger’
Zuleyka Silver, Courtney Hope
2
‘Y&R’s Courtney Hope Delivers Dramatic Turn With Surprise Pregnancy
Bill Maher, Donald Trump
3
Bill Maher Brutally Mocks Donald Trump’s Defense of Jesus-Like AI Image
LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE , Patrick Laborteaux
4
‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Makes Blunt Confession About Being a Teen Idol
Cher
5
Cher Has a ‘Secret Granddaughter’ & Was Speechless When She Found Out