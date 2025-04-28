Hit All the High Notes For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our American Idol Newsletter:

American Idol is in the midst of its 23rd season after airing for 15 years on Fox, then taking a one-year break before returning on ABC in 2018. Since then, we’ve continued getting one new season a year.

But will there be a Season 24? Scroll down for everything we know so far about the future of the singing competition show!

Will there be a Season 24 of American Idol?

ABC has not announced whether there are plans for a Season 24 yet. Season 23 was announced in May 2024, one week before the Season 22 finale. The Season 23 finale is expected to air on May 18, 2025.

When does American Idol Season 24 premiere?

A premiere date for a potential Season 24 is unknown at this time. However, based on the previous seasons on ABC, we can likely expect a late winter premiere date.

Seasons 16, 17, and 23 began in early March, while Seasons 18 to 22 all premiered in February. Should ABC continue with this programming, Season 24 will likely premiere in February or March 2026.

Who are the American Idol Season 24 judges?

We won’t find out who the judges are until after the show is officially renewed. Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie have been judging the show since it first began airing on ABC in 2018. Katy Perry previously served as a judge for seven seasons before she exited and was replaced by Carrie Underwood for Season 23.

Meanwhile, Ryan Seacrest has been hosting the show since it first premiered in 2002.

For Season 23, the judge’s panel wasn’t announced until August 1, 2024, which was nearly two full months after the show got its renewal.

When are American Idol Season 24 auditions?

Official information about auditions has not been released yet. For Season 23, virtual auditions took place at the end of August and beginning of September. There were also open call auditions around this time.

However, the three main audition days in front of the judges were on September 30, 2024, in New York, October 30, 2024, in Nashville, and December 2024 in Los Angeles. A similar timeline would be expected in 2025 if the show gets picked up for Season 24.

