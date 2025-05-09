‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ Returning for Season 4 — Everything We Know

The category is… another season of Celebrity Jeopardy! It’s been confirmed that the show will return for Season 4. The game show just ended its third season with W. Kamanu Bell taking home the trophy. Here’s everything we know about Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 4.

Is Celebrity Jeopardy! coming back for another season?

Yes! Celebrity Jeopardy! will buzz in for Season 4. The news was confirmed by ABC on Friday, May 9.

Who will host Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 4?

Ken Jennings, who hosts the syndicated version as well as the tournaments and spinoffs will most likely host Celebrity Jeopardy!. He hosted Season 3, which aired its finale on April 23. However, Bell suggested that a celebrity should host the season and suggested himself.

When and where can you watch Celebrity Jeopardy!?

Celebrity Jeopardy! typically airs on Wednesday nights on ABC at 9/8c. However, since this season ended, fans can watch past seasons on Hulu. Season 4 is most likely to follow in its previous seasons’ footsteps with the same network and nights.

When will Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 4 air?

No premiere date has been announced for Season 4 as of yet. Season 1 and 2 aired in the fall and went into January. Season 3 premiered in January and went until April, so it is hard to tell exactly when the new season will air.

Who is competing on Celebrity Jeopardy! Season 4?

The celebrities have not been announced yet for Season 4. Check back here for updates when we know.

How does Celebrity Jeopardy! work?

Celebrity Jeopardy! follows the same format as regular Jeopardy! but instead, the contestants are celebrities. This format is a bit shorter, with 13 episodes and 27 celebrities competing. The winner of the celebrity version wins $1 million for their chosen charity.

Who has won Celebrity Jeopardy!?

Actor and comedian Ike Barenholtz won Season 1. Abbott Elementary star Lisa Ann Walter won Season 2. Comedian W. Kamanu Bell won Season 3. All three winners have been comedians, so a comedian has a good chance to win Season 4.

Celebrity Jeopardy!, Season 4, TBD, ABC