ABC’s freshman dramedy Doctor Odyssey has wasted absolutely no time reaching destinations other shows take years to get to. Already we’ve seen a threesome, a surprise pregnancy, and even a little shark-jumping action for good measure. With a central setting that can move across oceans, though, there are no limits to where the show can cruise to next.

The first season of Doctor Odyssey is nearing its end; the finale for it (as well as its Thursday night lineup bookends 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy) will air on May 15. So will the show return to port for a second season? Here’s what we know about Doctor Odyssey Season 2 so far.

Has Doctor Odyssey been renewed for Season 2?

As of now, no, Doctor Odyssey hasn’t been renewed. It’s not a sure thing, either. Deadline reports that while 9-1-1 and Grey’s Anatomy are likely to be renewed by ABC, Doctor Odyssey is currently on the bubble. The site reports that the show’s number of linear and same-day viewers dropped from 4.2 million in the series premiere to 3.5 million, not counting a crossover boost from Angela Bassett‘s “Casino Week” drop-in. Meanwhile, the streaming numbers also took a tumble, and the show, which is produced by 20th Television, is reportedly costly to produce. So Doctor Odyssey‘s fate, at this time, is unclear.

Who will star in Doctor Odyssey Season 2?

A cast has yet to be confirmed for a potential Season 2, but if the main players from Season 1 return, that would include Joshua Jackson as Dr. Max Bankman, Don Johnson as Captain Robert Massey, Phillipa Soo as Avery Morgan, and Sean Teale as Tristan Silva. The recurring cast members portraying the crew of the ship include Marcus Emanuel Mitchell as First Officer Spencer Monroe, Jacqueline Toboni as Rosie, Rick Cosnett as Corey, and Laura Harrier as Vivian Montgomery.

When will Doctor Odyssey Season 2 premiere?

If the show is renewed for Season 2, it would likely premiere as part of ABC’s fall 2025 lineup.

Doctor Odyssey, Thursdays, 9/8c, ABC