‘High Potential’: Is Mekhi Phifer Playing Morgan’s Missing Ex Roman?

High Potential‘s second season is on the way, and there are already exciting details we know so far, particularly about casting, but could a recent addition prove pivotal to the story? It was announced that Mekhi Phifer will join the series in a recurring guest role, and we can’t help but theorize about the character he’ll play.

Could he step into the role of Morgan’s (Kaitlin Olson) missing ex, Roman? As viewers know, when High Potential kicked off last fall, Morgan found herself working alongside the LAPD, lending her high IQ to the team in order to solve complicated mysteries. In exchange, Morgan requested that Lieutenant Selena Soto (Judy Reyes) search for the father of her daughter, Ava (Amirah J), who went missing years ago while out shopping for diapers.

While many dismissed Morgan’s concerns at the time of Roman’s disappearance, she maintained that he’d never willingly leave her and Ava, and Selena was convinced of that. Ultimately, by Season 1’s end, the lead on Roman’s whereabouts brought Morgan steps closer to uncovering some answers, but only time will tell how that will play out.

Considering Phifer’s casting and the capacity of his role, it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that he could play Roman, but that’s only speculation as details remain under wraps. But this is the first bit of casting that doesn’t have a character description for Season 2, as it was previously revealed that Steve Howey would play the new precinct captain of the LAPD.

Howey’s part is a series regular role that describes him as politically savvy with a disruptor quality to him. Additionally, we’d expect Season 2 to bring back David Giuntoli as the big bad introduced at the end of Season 1. Stay tuned for more as we approach High Potential‘s second season, and let us know what you think of Phifer’s casting in the comments section below.

High Potential, Season 2 Premiere, Fall 2025, ABC