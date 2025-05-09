We’d like to buy another season. Celebrity Wheel of Fortune will spin its wheel again. The news came just one week after Season 5 premiered on Wednesday, April 30. However, this time, Pat Sajak won’t be hosting.

Another host is expected to take on double duty, hosting the syndicated version and the celebrity version of the game show. Here is everything we know about Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6.

Is Celebrity Wheel of Fortune coming back for Season 6?

Yes! Celebrity Wheel of Fortune is coming back for another season. ABC confirmed the news on Friday, May 9.

Who would host Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6?

Although Pat Sajak and Vanna White reunited for Celebrity WoF Season 5, Ryan Seacrest, who is the current host of the syndicated version would most likely host the celebrity version alongside White. Sajak retired from the game show after 40 seasons in 2024.

When and where can you watch Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

Season 5 of Celebrity WoF airs on ABC on Wednesday nights at 8/7c. It will stream the next day on Hulu. Season 6 will most likely air on the same nights.

Who is competing on Season 5 of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune?

The lineup includes basketball player Cameron Brink, Josh Gad, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, comedian Rachael Harris, Ellie Kemper, Justin Long, Joe Manganiello, Katharine McPhee, comedian Oscar Nuñez, Randall Park, Andrew Rannells, Veep star Sam Richardson, Matt Walsh, and Rainn Wilson.

All of these celebrities will have the chance to win up to $1 million for their chosen charity. The Season 6 celebrities have not yet been announced.

When will Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 6 premiere?

It is hard to know exactly when Season 6 will air as Season 5 just started. The game show usually aired in the fall, but Sajak’s final season was pushed from fall 2024 to a spring 2025 release because the network wanted to prioritize Monday Night Football. It’s unlikely two seasons will air in the same year, but nothing has been confirmed yet.