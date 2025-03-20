Shifting Gears ended its first season on Wednesday, March 19, with a shocking kiss and many questions for fans. The ABC freshman comedy stars Tim Allen as Matt, a widowed father whose daughter, Riley (Kat Dennings), and his grandchildren, Carter (Maxwell Simkins) and Georgia (Barrett Margolis) move in with him after things get rocky with Riley’s estranged husband, Jimmy (Lucas Neff).

During the Season 1 finale, Riley decides to finally divorce Jimmy when he comes home for Georgia’s middle school graduation after announcing plans to tour with the Foo Fighters. Matt fights with his nemesis Eve (Jenna Elfman), who works next door to him and hits his car with his door. By the end of the episode, the enemies become lovers and share a shocking kiss. To celebrate Riley’s new singledom, her boss Eve throws her a party. Riley drinks a little too much, so Gabriel (Seann William Scott), her childhood best friend and dad’s coworker, takes her home. She wonders aloud why a woman hasn’t married him yet and he tries to confess his feelings for her, but she falls asleep as he confesses.

This left the show on a cliffhanger with many loose ends not tied up. So, will fans get answers in Season 2? Here is everything we know about the sitcom and if it is being renewed.

Is Shifting Gears renewed for Season 2?

Shifting Gears has not been officially renewed for Season 2 yet. Dennings and Scott told TV Insider that they “hope” there is another season.

“I hope we see Riley do some exploration of who she is now because she doesn’t really know who she is now without the ex-husband relationship and back living at home as a mom with two kids, and have her discover her personality without the things that she is used to. I think that would be cool,” Dennings shared about her character.

Dennings and Scott also said that they don’t think fans will be happy if that is how the show ends.

What could happen in Shifting Gears Season 2?

After Eve and Matt shared a kiss, the former enemies could explore a relationship. But Matt could also still be healing from losing his wife. Riley and Gabriel might finally tell each other how they feel — though this could lead to a not-so-positive reaction from Matt.

Who will star in Shifting Gears Season 2?

Allen, Dennings, Scott, Simkins, Margolis, Elfman, as well as Daryl Mitchell, all starred in Season 1, and would most likely return.

Where can you watch Shifting Gears Season 1?

All 10 episodes of Shifting Gears Season 1 are available to watch on Hulu.

