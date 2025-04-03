ABC Renews ‘9-1-1,’ ‘The Rookie,’ ‘Shifting Gears’ & More, But ‘Doctor Odyssey’ Is Still on the Bubble

ABC has given renewals to several of its current scripted shows … with one major exception.

The network has given pickups to 9-1-1, Grey’s Anatomy, The Rookie, Will Trent, and Shifting Gears, the latter of which was considered to be on the bubble as of a trade report from several days ago. These renewals add to the already-announced pickups of Abbott Elementary and High Potential.

Notably missing from the list of renewals is the freshman medical drama Doctor Odyssey, though it has not been formally canceled yet, according to Variety.

The network also isn’t giving orders to any new series pilots aside from the 9-1-1 spinoff 9-1-1: Nashville.

9-1-1 is currently airing its eighth season, which is its second on the network after moving from Fox. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy is in its 21st season, Will Trent is airing its third season, The Rookie is in its seventh, and Shifting Gears just concluded its first season.

Doctor Odyssey fans took to social media to plead for more. “Please renew Doctor Odyssey so we can have 15 seasons of Ody3,” one fan wrote, invoking the ‘ship name for the lead trio of characters. “Doctor Odyssey pleeeaseeeee pull through, I need my throuple,” another wrote.

Reportedly, the hesitation on renewing Doctor Odyssey, which is, like 9-1-1, a part of the Ryan Murphy TV universe, is the expense of producing it. (The ratings reportedly remained relatively stable, with 5.96 million seven-day viewers for its September series premiere and 5.19 million as of March.)

Previously, Deadline revealed that renewal for the series was uncertain and the Season 1 finale is ending in a way that could serve as a series finale, just in case.

Meanwhile, Shifting Gears was not a lock for Season 2 after a drop in viewership following the premiere (from 7.8 million viewers in seven-day ratings for the January premiere to 5.17 million in March).