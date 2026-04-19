Cher Has a ‘Secret Granddaughter’ & Was Speechless When She Found Out

Michelle Stein
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Cher
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

What To Know

  • Cher recently discovered she has a 15-year-old granddaughter, Ever.
  • Kayti Edwards revealed that Elijah Allman has not been involved in Ever’s upbringing.
  • Cher filed for financial conservatorship over Elijah following his recent legal and health issues.

Cher has a “secret granddaughter” that she only learned about a year ago — and the singer, 70, was reportedly “speechless” when she found it.

On Saturday, April 19, The U.S. Sun published an interview with former model Kayti Edwards, who had a brief romance with Cher’s son, Elijah Allman, in 2010. They welcomed a baby girl, Ever, now 15.

According to Edwards — who is the step-granddaughter of Julie Andrews — Cher called her less than a year ago to confront her about the possibility of having a grandchild.

“Cher got in touch with me last June and asked if it was true, so I had to confess,” she told the outlet. “She said she had heard something about it from Elijah back in 2021, but didn’t know if it was just crazy talk.

Edwards added, “When she heard the news, she was speechless. Cher told her family, ‘Oh my God, I’m finally a grandma.’”

Cher and her son, Elijah Allman

Actress-singer Cher and son Elijah Blue attend the premiere of the film ‘Blow’ March 29, 2001 at the Mann’s Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. (Vince Bucci/Newsmakers)

Additionally, Edwards said of Allman, “He always knew from day one, but he never wanted to be a parent. He would pop in every couple of years but would just say hello.” She explained that her husband has been Ever’s “true father” all these years.

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Edwards said that Allman recently expressed interest in connecting with his daughter. However, his ongoing struggles with addiction and his mental health, in addition to his recent assault and trespassing charges at an elite prep school, prompted Edwards to “shelter” Ever from him. In April, Cher again filed for financial conservatorship over her son following multiple arrests and a hospitalization.

Allman is Cher’s second-born child, whom she welcomed with her second husband, Gregg Allman of The Allman Brothers Band. The “Believe” songstress also shares a son, Chaz Bono, 57, with her first husband, the late Sonny Bono, who died in 1998. Currently, Cher is dating music executive Alexander “AE” Edwards, 39; they have been in a relationship since 2022.

Cher




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