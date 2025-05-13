‘Shark Tank’ Makes Major Season 17 Change That May Shock Fans

Ahead of the Season 16 finale of Shark Tank, which will officially say goodbye to long-time shark Mark Cuban in an emotional tribute (see more on that here), ABC has revealed some key details about what’s next for Season 17.

Here’s what we know so far.

When will Shark Tank Season 17 premiere?

A premiere date for the next season of Shark Tank hasn’t been revealed, but ABC has added it to its fall 2025 schedule, and with a big change: The show is moving to Wednesday nights at 10/9c instead of its longtime Friday timeslot. This is a big change for the show indeed after years of airing on Friday evenings. (Airing on Fridays instead of Shark Tank for the fall season will be Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.)

Shark Tank Season 17 will follow a comedy and reality block that includes Shifting Gears Season 2, Abbott Elementary Season 5, and The Golden Bachelor Season 2.

Who are the sharks for Shark Tank Season 17?

A full list of the full-time and guest sharks for Season 17 has not yet been released, but what we do know is that Mark Cuban will not be back, ending his tenure on the show with Season 16.

The list of current full-time sharks includes original sharks Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O’Leary, plus Lori Greiner (who became a full-timer in Season 4) and Daniel Lubetzky (who joined the show as a main shark for Season 16).

When is the Shark Tank Season 16 finale?

The finale for Shark Tank Season 16 will air on Friday, May 16 at 8/7c on ABC. The description for the finale, which is Mark Cuban’s final episode, explains, “For the season 16 finale and Mark Cuban’s farewell episode, entrepreneurs pitch their one-of-a-kind products to the Sharks, including oversized luxury candles, gourmet deviled eggs, a tick-removal mitten, and seamless, invisible undergarments.” Hopefully, viewers have invested in plenty of tissues before this fond farewell arrives on Friday night!

Shark Tank, Season 17 premiere, fall 2025, ABC