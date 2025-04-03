Pick Us, Choose Us, Love Us! For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our Grey's Anatomy Newsletter:

Grey’s Anatomy is TV’s longest-running medical drama ever, and it’s looking to lengthen that lead a bit more with yet another season.

ABC has renewed the Shonda Rhimes-created hospital soap for Season 22, thus extending the tenure of the network’s most senior primetime scripted show.

So what is there to know about Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 so far? Here’s a look at all of the details we have so far.

When will Grey’s Anatomy Season 22 premiere?

Of the 21 seasons of the show that have aired so far, all but two have premiered in the fall and concluded in the spring. (Season 1 launched in March 2005 and ran for just nine episodes; the second season to have a March premiere was Season 20, which was affected by the dual strikes of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA members.) So, chances are, Grey’s Season 22 will join the majority with a fall release on the network.

Who will star in Grey’s Anatomy Season 22?

Even though she’s not around as much as she used to be, fans can still count on series lead and namesake Meredith Grey to continue being part of the picture — and lending her vocals to the narration — in Season 22, as actress Ellen Pompeo recently promised, “I’ll always pop in and out.”

As for who else will return, with Grey’s, there’s always a chance the principles could disappear from the show. As of Season 21, just two other originals remain — Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey and James Pickens Jr. as Richard Webber.

Other current series regular cast members include Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Jason George as Ben Warren, Chris Carmack as Atticus Lincoln, Scott Speedman as Nick Marsh, Alexis Floyd as Simone Griffith, Harry Shum Jr. as Benson Kwan, Adelaide Kane as Jules Millin, and Niko Terho as Lucas Adams.

Trevor Jackson of grown-ish fame is joining the cast of Season 21 in its May episodes, and, according to Deadline, he could be invited to return for Season 22 as a series regular.

What else is there to know about Grey’s Anatomy Season 22?

In Season 21, Grey’s was joined on ABC’s Thursday night lineup by disaster procedural 9-1-1 and Ryan Murphy’s freshman medical drama Doctor Odyssey. Grey’s served as the anchor for the lineup, with its airing time moved to 10/9c rather than 9/8. While the former has been renewed alongside Grey’s, the latter is on the bubble. If Doctor Odyssey is not renewed, chances are, ABC will move Grey’s back up to the 9/8c spot on the lineup.

