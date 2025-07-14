When Is ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ On? Season 10’s Confusing Schedule, Explained

Bachelor in Paradise is serving up double the romance and drama this week.

The ABC reality dating series celebrated its milestone 10th season with a three-hour-long premiere on July 7. Following the first rose ceremony of the season, the show’s Monday, July 14, episode will see the contestants continue to grow their relationships as more Bachelor Nation faves join the beach.

Monday is not the only night Bachelor in Paradise airs this week, as the show will return with another brand-new episode of Tuesday, July 15. The episode will see stars from The Golden Bachelor franchise join the show to offer mentorship to their younger counterparts while looking for love connections of their own.

The back-to-back episodes seem to be the only double feature for a while, as the official schedule shows that only one episode will air on Mondays throughout the rest of July. ABC has not released Bachelor in Paradise‘s schedule heading into August and September.

The Season 10 premiere saw the show undergo a makeover, from moving to the Azura Beach Resort in Samara, Guanacaste, Costa Rica, to debuting a new filming style which Bachelor in Paradise Season 2 alum Tanner Tolbert compared to “TEMU Love Island” earlier this month.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bachelor in Paradise (@bachelorinparadise)

“These new producers are just trying to copy Love Island but [are] executing it poorly,” Tolbert shared, calling the new location “silly” and the dream sequences “cheesy and forced.” He added, “Still hopeful that this cast can produce some good storylines and relationships but this format feels meh. RIP to the real BIP🌴.”

Regardless of the show updates, several Bachelor Nation stars already found themselves in love triangles during the season premiere. Bailey Brown found herself stuck between giving her first rose to Kyle Howard or Jeremy Simon, but she ultimately picked the latter.

After initially connecting with Spencer Conley, Jess Edwards agreed to go on a steamy date with Sam McKinney. The flames eventually died out, as Edwards chose to give her rose to Conley. Alexe Godin, meanwhile, formed close connections with Ricky Marinez and Jonathon Johnson. She found herself sending home Marinez during the rose ceremony.

In addition to Howard, McKinney, and Marinez, Hakeem Moulton also walked away from the rose ceremony empty-handed after failing to find a spark with the women.

The tables will be turned this week, as more women will join the beach ahead of the guys’ first rose ceremony of the season. The new additions will include Parisa Shifteh and Alli Jo Hinkes from The Bachelor Season 29 and Susie Evans and Jill Chin from The Bachelor Season 26.

Bachelor in Paradise, Season 10, Monday, July 14, and Tuesday, July 15, 8/7c, ABC