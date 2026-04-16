‘Boston Blue’ Stars Tease Finale’s Major ‘Loss,’ Cliffhanger & ‘Stacked’ Family Dinner

The stars of Boston Blue teased some major developments in the remaining episodes of Season 1 at CBS Fest on Wednesday, April 15, in Los Angeles. Donnie Wahlberg, Sonequa Martin-Green, Mika Amonsen, and Marcus Scribner told TV Insider on the red carpet what to expect in the episodes, from Bridget Moynahan‘s return as Erin Reagan to a major “loss,” a cliffhanger finale ending, and what Scribner calls “the most stacked family dinner of all time” that will feature new characters.

Here’s a breakdown of everything we learned.

The Boston Blue Season 1 Finale Is “Intense” and Has a Big “Loss” With Cliffhanger Ending

Here’s the logline for the Boston Blue Season 1 finale, airing on Friday, May 22: “A dangerous investigation collides with pivotal personal and professional decisions, pushing the team to their limits. As the D.A. election draws closer, shifting dynamics and an unexpected incident heighten the urgency and raise new questions for everyone involved.”

Photos from the episode (see above) show the cast at a hospital, and Sean Reagan’s (Amonsen) hands are covered in blood. Does someone they love die?

“I wasn’t ready for how intense the finale is,” Martin-Green told us. “Everybody goes through a transformation. We unearth a lot of things for everyone, and I think people are going to be satisfied, but then they’re also going to [want] more. That sounds general, but you’ll see how true it is.”

“There’s a lot of resolution in the finale up against a lot of loss,” Wahlberg warns. “But the resolution, for all the characters in their lives, there’s a lot of resolution that allows us to move forward.”

“We really hit our stride now in the back half of the first season,” Wahlberg added. “I think the audience is going to be blown away, honestly, at where we go.”

Where does the finale leave Danny and Lena’s relationship?

“Oh, solid, solidified, cemented, forged,” Martin-Green assured as Wahlberg added, “In steel.”

“Yes, tested by fire, tried and true,” said Martin-Green.

Danny and Erin Reagan Have an Adventure When Bridget Moynahan Returns

Moynahan returns as Erin Reagan in Season 1 Episode 17, airing on Friday, May 1. When a captured serial killer hints at the whereabouts of a missing child, Danny teams up with a familiar ally in a tense race against time. Meanwhile, health scares and long‑kept family secrets surface, forcing members of the team to confront personal truths.

“It’s really a fun episode. Danny and Erin go off on an adventure,” Wahlberg revealed. “Lena goes off on a separate adventure, and we’re really apart for the first time in different worlds. It’s really like, where is she and where are they and what is happening, but it’s so fun. The Bridget storyline is so fun, and Lena starts to discover her family situation on a deeper level. It’s great.”

Could Lena be learning the truth about her father in that episode?

“There’s going to be a cliffhanger of some sort,” Scribner revealed. “We’re going to have a very interesting family dinner, so look forward to that.”

“We’re going to stack it with some new characters,” Amonsen revealed. “We won’t say who.”

“We’ve got a lot of people coming in,” Scribner added. “It’s going to be the most stacked family dinner of all time.”

“Absolutely stacked,” added Amonsen, “so stacked right now.”

“It’s going to be great, but yeah, the final episode is so much fun,” Scribner shared, “actually our last two episodes.”

“Oh, they’re really good episodes, to be honest, they keep getting better and better,” Amonsen agreed. “It’s absolute fire.”

Amonsen and Scribner shared their hopes for their rookie cops in Boston Blue Season 2, which premieres this fall on CBS.

“I want [Jonah] to continue down his path of villainy, so I want him to go back to his revenge arc,” Scribner teased. “I want him to stop being a good guy. I want him to just be the worst. I want him to be the problem of the show.”

“And I want to have a villain arc,” Amonsen added.

“Oh, but that won’t work for both of us,” Scribner joked, as his costar replied, “But what if we’re both villains together?

“We team up, and through the power of friendship, we take down the good guys,” Scribner joked.

“We just become dirty cops and take down everyone,” Amonsen quipped.

Boston Blue, Fridays, 10/9c, CBS