It’s almost paradise time! Bachelor in Paradise is set to return for its milestone tenth season in the very near future.

Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette is currently underway, and many of her possible suitors could very well end up in Mexico looking for a second chance at love.

Given how long we had to wait for news about Bachelor in Paradise Season 10, TV Insider has decided to round up all the latest updates about the upcoming season.

Is Bachelor in Paradise coming back in 2024?

Bachelor in Paradise will not return for Season 10 in 2024. The tenth season will premiere in 2025. An exact premiere date has not been announced by the network. The series will air on ABC and stream next day on Hulu.

Season 9 premiered all the way back in September 2023. Except for 2020, Bachelor in Paradise has premiered a new season every year since 2014.

Who is in the cast of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10?

ABC has not announced the cast for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10 as of July 2024. The cast will be revealed closer to the premiere date and likely include some of Jenn’s suitors.

Even though we don’t know the official cast list yet, TV Insider has rounded up a list of dream stars we’d like to see turn up on BiP. Our dream cast includes Maria Georgas, Peter Weber, Edwina Dorbor, and more.

Who will host Bachelor in Paradise Season 10?

Jesse Palmer is expected to return as the host of Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. The former Bachelor has become the franchise host since Chris Harrison’s departure in 2021.

Will Bachelor in Paradise return for Season 11?

Bachelor in Paradise’s future beyond Season 10 is unclear. Bachelor Nation fans were initially worried about the fate of the spinoff when Season 10 wasn’t part of ABC’s fall 2024 schedule. The network cleared up any doubts about BiP in July 2024 when the show was officially renewed.

Will there be a Golden Bachelor in Paradise?

It’s possible! Following the success of The Golden Bachelor, the team behind the franchise is looking at more senior citizen-centric spinoffs.

“We’d love to do that eventually,” The Bachelor executive producer Jason Ehrlich told Variety. “I mean, how fun would it be to see single men and women in their 60s and 70s on the beach or in the Bachelor pad or somewhere, hanging out and falling in love? We’d love to do that and hope we get the opportunity.”

